Zedcrest Mutual Funds: A new opportunity for income generation

In today’s fast-paced world, finding a reliable way to generate income while ensuring financial security is crucial. Over the past 2 years, Zedcrest Wealth (formerly known as Zimvest), has provided trusted wealth management solutions tailored to demystifying the wealth creation journey of its clientele.

On the 1st of June 2023, the Zedcrest team took a bold step with the launch of its revolutionary mobile application, Zedcrest Wealth. The Zedcrest Wealth app has digitized the traditional asset management operations as we know them. Zedcrest Wealth does not only house innovative features that encourage saving and financial literacy, but it has also created an avenue to experience expertly curated investment products.

With the launch of its mobile app, Zedcrest Wealth has opened the doors to its Mutual funds; the Zedcrest Money Market fund, the Zedcrest Fixed Income fund, and the Zedcrest Dollar fund. These Mutual Funds offer investment security, capital preservation, and access to a wide range of diversified investment products.

Commenting on the launch, Renah Osiemi, COO at Zedcrest Wealth, stated, ‘In a crowded asset management industry, the Zedcrest Mutual fund’s versatility and flexibility sets it apart. Unlike traditional investment vehicles that restrict access to funds for extended periods, our mutual funds are open-ended investment schemes that enable our clients to access their funds in real-time throughout their investment tenor.‘

She also added ‘the confidence of stakeholders in Zedcrest Wealth is evident and is largely reinforced by the profile of our clients, which include, PFAs, Government parastatal agencies, HNIs, and MSMEs, among others’.

The Zedcrest Mutual funds are registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and operate within the regulatory framework governing mutual funds. This is to ensure that net income distributions are made in accordance with stipulated guidelines.

With the launch of Zedcrest Wealth, the Zedcrest team hopes to provide a new home for money. According to Adedayo Amzat, the Chief Executive Officer of Zedcrest Investment Managers, ‘’Think of this new home as an exquisite 7-star vacation home with first-class amenities and iconic views. The best part? This home is constantly expanding and promises to introduce even more possibilities in the near future.’’