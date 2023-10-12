What next for the Nigerian Oil & Gas Industry? Sign up for Mustard Insights’ Nigerian Petroleum Industry Webinar

A myriad of changes have taken place in the Oil & Gas industry, following the COVID-19 pandemic. From volatile crude oil prices, Nigeria’s failure to meet OPEC’s production quota and an overall reduction in crude oil production, passing of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), and more recently, the removal of fuel subsidy. For an industry that is central to Nigeria’s revenues and FX inflow, the question is, “What Next?”

On Saturday, 14th of October, 2023, Mustard Insights will be hosting a webinar tagged, “Understanding the Petroleum Value Chain in Nigeria: The Road Ahead,” exploring existing dynamics and proffering sustainable solutions to players across different levels of the petroleum value chain.

The webinar will host a reputable range of guests across the public sector, private sector, and media. Additionally, it will serve as a platform for the unveiling of Mustard Insights’ price comparison app, “PriceWiz” – a price intelligence product that enables users to track and compare prices across a myriad of commodities. Its live MVP allows users to track price changes of PMS/ Petrol across stations across various cities (currently, Abuja & Lagos) backed by a network of agents.

The keynote address will be delivered by the esteemed Prof. Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, former Minister of State Petroleum Resources, Nigeria, and former President of OPEC, APPO, and GECF.

The conversation which will be led by host, Rotus Odiri of Arise TV and Global Business Report, will feature industry experts including:

Dr. Tolu Awoyinfa, an Oil and Gas Finance Executive; Engr. Olalere Odusote, former Commissioner of Energy, Lagos State; Ronke Onadeko, Principle Consultant at DRNL Consult Ltd; Mr. Eti-Ilene Akpan, Director at Basumoh Nigeria Limited; and Audrey Joe-Ezigbo, Deputy MD and Co-founder of Falcon Corporation Ltd.

Event Details:

Date: October 14th, 2023

Time: 10:00 am

Location: Virtual (ZOOM)

We invite you to join us on this insightful journey as we explore the future of the petroleum value chain in Nigeria. Together, we can find sustainable solutions and navigate the road ahead.

To register for the webinar visit: http://bit.ly/understanding-petroleum-value-chain-nigeria