Tecno introduces the world's first telescopic macro lens for smartphones.

Tecno teased its sensor-shift IS technology for smartphone cameras back in mid-December and is now announcing a telescopic macro lens that promises to significantly improve not only the quality of macro shots but also the whole experience taking them.

This is a telephoto macro lens that extends from the body, as the video below shows, and allows you to take close-up shots without having to get too close to the subject.

It offers 5x optical zoom and the end result is comparable to the main camera’s, the company claims. That’s something we haven’t seen before with the current macro cameras. The tech also allows for a bigger aperture, which is crucial for good photos.

Additionally, Tecno says the design is quite compact and doesn’t need big housing, but didn’t provide any more specifics.

The company didn’t say exactly when we should expect a Tecno smartphone with the new telescopic lens but it will be this year, that’s for sure.

https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/22/01/tecno-macro-telescopic-lens/gallery/gsmarena_v001.mp4