Seesaw Protocol (SSW) on the Rise to Target a $1 Valuation as Uniswap (UNI) and Apecoin (APE) Lead the Comeback Charge

Introduction

2022 got off to a slow and rough start for the crypto market. Many expectations got cut short as the sluggish consolidations, dips, and red bars were the order of the first quarter and big hands to those who have held on still refusing to budge. Now it just looks like the onset of the market recovery is about to kick off, and there’s only one place from here we hope to go to, and that is up.

Amid the crashes and dips, some crypto tokens stood their ground and stood taller than the rest, and gems like the Seesaw Protocol (SSW), with its presale magic, had gathered the crypto community’s attention. Moves from Uniswap and Apecoin shows sign of recovery, and things might just be looking up.

Seesaw Protocol is a relatively new crypto, and after its successful presale phase, it got launched in April and is already showing no signs of slowing down.

Endless Possibilities With Seesaw Protocol (SSW)

It’s been barely two weeks since the launch, and it has already amassed significant recognition and has been listed on CoinMarketcap already.

A massive gain in value over its presale followed by a 100% jump after the first 24 hours of its official release has substantially enhanced the value of SSW, which currently stands at $0.4116, at this time of writing, from a low starting price of 0.05.

Seesaw Protocol (SSW) has the objective of linking all other blockchains together of the likes of Binance Smart Chain, Polygon, and Ethereum, and this would afford the users the freedom to pick whichever blockchain network that they’d choose to handle transfers and receipts of trades.

If this crypto coin keeps up with its performance, we might just be looking at another potential successful moon trip to perhaps $1 per unit of SS.

Uniswap (UNI): The Upward Trajectory

Uniswap (UNI) has long established itself as one of the best-decentralised cryptocurrency exchanges on the Ethereum blockchain as it allows you to exchange cryptocurrency tokens easily. Uniswap has been one of the go-to crypto tokens for investors. With its automated liquidity pools comes the avenue for investors to go on a long-term ride to secure a potential rise in income returns. As a decentralised exchange, Uniswap is considered a safe and secure investment. Although it had some stumbles at the start of the new year, most experts believe that in the near future, Uniswap can be an excellent cryptocurrency to put your money on.

It’s An Ape’s World

Apecoin (APE) has been showing fits of strength these past few days, has recovered a decent amount of its token valuation loss in a week, and has promised to climb further up the ladder. The bulls are happy with the primates.

Apecoin (APE) has been sensational since the day of its launch when it rocked the crypto community with a whopping 3,800% rise in just 24 hours.

The project has garnered a following, and with its contribution to the virtual world of digital art in the face of the NFT art collectable of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), which has made a name in the NFT-verse, there are solid speculations and predictions that APE might just sky-rocket and head towards the $1000 mark.

From the dawn of the APEs up until now, there’s a need to keep your eyes fixed on this project.

Conclusion

These coins have shown promise, and they look to be laden with potential; you should fix your gaze on them and make plans to add them to your portfolio. New coins like Seesaw Protocol have seen massive success since its presale and have the potential to become a significant player in the crypto sphere.

