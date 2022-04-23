100% Boost for Seesaw Protocol (SSW) – Experts believe it’s Solana (SOL) and Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) heir

You could have been wealthy if you had invested any reasonable amount in Solana (SOL) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) by April last year. Both of these tokens saw a 10,000+% rise within that time. To explain better, if you had invested $2000 in any of them, you should have gotten around $200,000 in profit by now.

Seesaw Protocol (SSW) is a new token that’s clearly about to thread that same path as it has shown in its recent exchange listing. SSW surged by 100% after its launch and is now dubbed the new heir to Solana and Shiba.

Seesaw Protocol (SSW)

Seesaw Protocol’s (SSW) presale was a massive success, with the crypto witnessing a rise of over 3500+% from $0.005 to 0.20. It’s the first investors to have achieved serious wealth as the asset increased. The only two coins that had such a successful presale were Ethereum (ETH) and Filecoin (FIL). These two coins have, of course, gone on to become one of the top 50 best cryptos around. Since its launch recently, Seesaw Protocol (SSW) has seen another 100% rise in value. What does this mean? It has doubled in its value from $0.20. Of course, this is usually a sell call for some holders, but many have good reasons to continue hodling the token.

Seesaw Protocol (SSW) is fully Decentralised as a multichain platform. Its top goals include shaking up the world of cryptocurrency in the short-term and long-term. Seesaw Protocol (SSW) is giving all users access to connect to the BNB Chain and also acts as a bridge between Ethereum (ETH) and Polygon (MATIC) networks. With this, you can carry out transactions seamlessly.

Solana (SOL)

Solana (SOL) saw a 10,000% surge in price back in 2021, and this was probably due to its initial name as the “Ethereum killer”. This smart contract platform resembles its rival in so many ways, although it’s way faster and more efficient in transaction fees and speed. This was one of the reasons it gained a lot of fame.

Currently, there’s growing popularity in Solana’s (SOL) NFT marketplace, Solanart; this is also because of its very low fees. You can test out Solana NFTs on OpenSea. Even though it was faced with some issues recently, Solana (SOL) continues to carry out hundreds of transactions every second. Its rival, ETH, can only complete 13 transactions per second.

Built for the larger market, Solana (SOL) can complete 50,000 transactions per second, with pricing as low as a few cents. Its NFT marketplace has been predicted to achieve over billions of dollars in a few years. Solana (SOL) sure looks set to become a go-to network in the cryptocurrency world.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (SHIB), which started life as a Dogecoin-inspired coin, recently announced it has created its own metaverse. Shib: The Metaverse is ready to supply over 100,000 plots of land that promises to be shared at different times and for different prices.

Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) team has refused to share much detail on the income mechanism for these lands. However, one certain thing is that users will be able to get huge incomes and in-game resources that will be redeemable.

Standing out as one of the most popular tokens of last year, trading at the right time on Shiba Inu (SHIB) would have increased your wealth by over 70 million each cent. This sure goes on to show that even the smallest investment in cryptocurrency can make you very wealthy.

If, for some reason, you lost out on the massive returns of Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Solana (SOL) last year, you have nothing to worry about. Seesaw Protocol (SSW) may be here to offer you the same gains.

