Pan-Atlantic University releases dates for its writing programmes

Pan-Atlantic University has released dates for its writing, communication and branding programmes.

These programs will be held at the main Campus of the Pan- Atlantic University, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos by the School

of Media and Communication (SMC).

The following are the courses offered,commencement dates and fees;

THE WRITING CLINIC

The next edition of the 4-Day Writing Clinic programme of the School of Media and Communication begins on April 3, 2023 from 8.30 am to 4.30 pm for a fee of N230,000 per participant.

The course aims at addressing noticeable deficiencies in the art of writing from their roots.

It is aimed at diagnosing and treat such deficiencies through grill and drill on the basics of writing.

The Advanced Writing and Reporting Skills (AWARES):

The Advanced Writing and Reporting Skills (AWARES) programme of the

School of Media and Communication (SMC) begins June 19, 2023 for 20

days spread across four months.

AWARES is a flagship writing course of SMC. The course is for persons who work in the media, corporate communications and public relations.

Or those who aspire to enter these fields, and for others wishing to improve their general writing skills.

In addition to the core writing modules, the course will emphasize three specialized writing streams of Creative Writing, Business and Economic Writing, and Reporting for the Media.

The course helps to improve your proficiency in research, critical thinking and language skills.

Those who successfully complete the course and fulfill other conditions will be awarded the SMC’s Executive Certificate and be admitted into

the Alumni Association of Pan-Atlantic University.

Media Entrepreneurship Programme (MEP-3)

This training will equip you with the necessary skills to play successfully in your chosen lucrative area(s) of the media industry. The course is meant for existing and aspiring entrepreneurs in the media and communication business, who want to deepen their understanding and appreciation of the operational dynamics in the industry, so as to achieve success in their chosen fields of practice.

It’s commences on May 8 to September 15, 2023, a duration of 25 days spread across 5 months, for N730,000

Communication in Education – The Functional Skills for Teachers

Effective teaching lies in effective communication. And it is a fact that teacher communication competence with the associated behaviours and strategies can greatly enhance pupil and student learning at the foundational levels of primary and secondary education.

Addressing the communication challenge in the teaching-learning engagement will presumably prepare the ground for a quantum improvement in the quality of education in our nation.

Drawing from the School’s pedigree in practical training, the ‘Communication in

Education’ programme will further contribute toward the improvement of educational standards in Nigeria.

The programme is meant for nursery, primary and secondary school teachers and will start on March 30th to March 31, 2023 for a fee of N150,000 per participant.

The Art of Proposal Writing

Proposals are part of dynamic marketing communication genre that is applicable to every facet of commercial endeavour. Winning proposals are always conceptualized, designed and crafted with deliberate professional touch so as to make the right impact. It is an interesting art that we at the School of Media and Communication (SMC), Pan-Atlantic University will be happy to share with you just in one day on 30 March, 2023 for N45,000.

BRAND EXPRESSIONS FORUM

This course is for corporate communication managers, public relations managers, brand and product managers, reputation managers and customer experience managers, to the 2023 Brand Expressions Forum to learn, enlightened views on how to promote brand

sustainability for your company.

A good brand should be expressive at all times, talking to the right audiences.

The course will hold April 20, 2023 from 8:30am-4:30pm at a fee of N45,000 per participant.

For enquiries and registration for all the courses above please visit: www.smc.edu.ng or contact

Grace – 08066385629, 08058127207, or Isaac on 08033460440