Joel Ogunsola, Prunedge CEO wins ICT Entrepreneur of the Year award

Technology Entrepreneur and Prunedge CEO, Joel Ogunsola, has officially been named the ICT Entrepreneur of the Year Award winner at the 2022 Beacon of ICT awards and lecture night. The event took place at the Eko Hotel and Suites on Saturday, 28th of May 2022.

The ICT Entrepreneur of the Year Award recognizes ingenious entrepreneurs who are creating a world that is more equitable, sustainable, and profitable. Joel has demonstrated his ambition as a leader by developing and sustaining successful and dynamic business solutions in Africa.

He is on a journey of transformation to create, innovate, grow, learn and build a better Africa. Joel is a pacesetter with ambition for long-term contributions to the technology ecosystem. As a technology enthusiast, he seeks to build a sustainable structure that solves Africa’s greatest problems using technology.

An organization is only as good as its leadership; We recognize this as Prunedge also bagged two awards, as Software Company of the Year and ICT Services Implementation & Support Company.

For Joel, technology is a tool to deliver his dreams and aspirations around achieving development goals. He is the Founder and Director for Development at Tech4dev, a non-profit social enterprise that creates access to decent work and opportunities for Africans through digital skills empowerment and advocacy. He also co-founded and heads partnerships and sustainability across several impact-oriented initiatives like Emerging Communities Africa, a non-profit focused on catalysing technology ecosystems in rural and suburban communities across Africa, and GloEpid, a health non-profit focused on helping to prevent the world’s next epidemic.

While receiving the award, Joel said “when we look at the world around us, it is easy to see that technology is changing at an exponential rate. The world economy is more connected than ever and the competition is just as high. We need to keep changing not only the culture inside our companies but also the culture in the social, commercial, and public sectors. We also need to encourage shared progress and equal opportunities for everyone”

