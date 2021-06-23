Iking Ferry explain how he founded a West Africans fast-growing music streaming platform “Naijatraffic”

Summary: Iking Ferry, finally launches new music, video and Podcast streaming platforms, NaijaTraffic and Young Boss Empire, to help new artists from different parts of the world share their music and videos.

June 23, 2021- Far from being known as an Entrepreneur, Philanthropist and Technologist, Iking ferry is also a highly recognized music promoter. His successful career has given him the knowledge needed to produce and consult many budding artists and discover raw talent where it’s at. From the small streets of Ebonyi, Nigeria to being a respected International promotor and businessman, Iking ferry certainly shows us that his skills are to be noticed and that his career is still well on its way. After getting into music and becoming a songwriter in 2016, Ferry received many disappointments from many music promoters and video directors who simply took advantage of him instead of helping him. Due to these disappointments, Iking decided to open his Naijatrafiic.

The aim of the Company was to help other artists who have been scammed and give them an opportunity to commercialize their songs. During this time, even after founding NaijaTraffic, Ferry took the risk and enrolled at the Los Angeles College of Music in California, where he studied music business and digital marketing online at the Los Angeles College of Music. He did a lot of research about music business and had the opportunity to learn all about programming and web development.

The good thing about Iking Ferry is that he is not only a music promoter, but he is also a very good businessman. Ferry has numerous companies in charge of promoting and transmitting music. The multi-billion naira company known as Naijatraffic but registered with

Corporate Affairs Commission (C.A.C) as Naijatraffic Entertainment & Media, It is one of the most popular media companies valued by many people around the world for its incredible music streaming services. This is just after two years of starting this company. As a result, Ferry has helped many artists from different parts of the world by promoting their songs. This has made him win many awards both locally and internationally.

Naijatraffic is a great innovative platform founded by Iking Ferry for aspiring musicians to showcase themselves and their music to the world. It allows users from all over the world to upload their music and to get more exposure as musicians. Everyone appreciates a good song and music artists are encouraged to make new inspiring and contemporary music, with that feel good vibe, which is synonymous with all the great tracks over the generations. This platform allows a group of dedicated people and fans to easily access artists ‘songs and download artists’ music. This also means a lot of plays and music promoted in no time.

Musicians can easily spread their music in the industry to a wide range of audience around the world, as well as get great ideas and music tips for young musicians to construct great tracks.

The importance of Young Boss Empire has made it imperative that any upcoming artist upload their music on this platform and get a multitude of followers by promoting their music. This platform is an international community and people from around the world come to the platform to listen to music or the latest tracks by new artists.