Hyperia Limited, in partnership with YahClick to strenghten Nigeria’s broadband

In support of the Nigerian government’s broadband ambition to ensure adequate coverage is available to at least 90% of Nigeria’s population, Hyperia Limited, in partnership with YahClick (powered by Hughes), has strengthened its already established relationship in an effort to contribute to this vision. This partnership, further entrenches Hyperia Limited and YahClick as a leading satellite broadband provider in Nigeria and will play a critical role in bridging the digital divide, especially to unserved and underserved communities in the country.

Hyperia is well-positioned to deliver satellite internet services to consumers throughout the country, especially in towns and villages outside the reach of fiber connectivity.

“By partnering with carefully selected distribution partners, Hyperia is focussed on expansion opportunities, supporting our goal of bringing improved digital communication services to even the hardest-to-reach parts of Nigeria”, says Gabriel Bouzerdan, Hyperia’s Managing Director.

The market opportunity that satellite creates has been a core strategic focus for Hyperia over the past few years.

The satellite broadband market is being driven by a surge in demand and increased government efforts to promote infrastructure that results in efficient operations that boost productivity.

“We are proactively working to expand our capacity to meet the growing broadband needs of Nigeria and the remote communities we serve, supporting the Nigerian government’s broadband plan to ensure adequate coverage is available to at least 90% of Nigeria’s population,” concludes Bouzerdan.

About Hyperia

Hyperia is a Nigerian Telecommunications Company, in partnership with YahClick (powered by Hughes) that offers cutting-edge broadband satellite services in Nigeria. Their differentiator is that they deliver reliable solutions to businesses and homes, partnering with communities and local businesses to instantly connect customers to the Internet via a small satellite dish and modem from even the remotest places in Nigeria.

Hyperia solutions are completely independent of terrestrial infrastructure – enabling all their subscribers to enjoy uninterrupted, unlimited or capped access to the Internet.

YahClick (powered by Hughes)

YahClick (powered by Hughes) provides commercial Ka-band satellite broadband solutions to unserved and underserved communities across the Middle East, Africa, Central and Southwest Asia. YahClick (powered by Hughes) aims to unlock the socio-economic potential of the communities it serves by bringing the benefits of digital inclusion through its cost-effective and high-performance broadband solutions. Delivered through the High Throughput Satellites (HTS), the service uses the efficiencies provided by the reusable ka-band satellite frequency and is powered by multi-spot beam technology to make satellite broadband affordable and dependable in areas where there is limited to no terrestrial infrastructure.

YahClick (powered by Hughes) is a joint venture between the UAE-based Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PJSC, which is a public company listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and a subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company, and Hughes Network Systems, a subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS).

