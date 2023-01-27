How to relocate abroad with family through the study route

Many graduates seeking to relocate abroad via the study route worry about when and how to move with their families, especially if they are quite a number. While this is one big hassle that many people go through in their relocation journey, the simplicity of this is made possible with the proper training with Vantage Migration -an educational company that is experienced with helping graduates to secure admission and scholarship or even study loans as the case may be.

The study route is the surest, easiest and safest way to relocate abroad, particularly with family. And by family we mean, spouse and children. It is safe to say that the benefits of relocating abroad with family are innumerable. For example, in a country like the UK, the spouse of an international student who came to study gets an open work visa and the kids attend school free of charge. Free healthcare provisions are available to all, including international students and their dependents. Who would not want to benefit from this elaborate offer? Fortunately, this is somewhat similar in other high-income countries except for a few disparities. Countries like the US go to the extent of providing funds for the Students’ dependents should they have any.

Therefore, if you’re a graduate, and you have intentions of travelling abroad to continue your study but your major fear has been on how to carry your family along, then make sure you read this article to the end.

At Vantage Migration, we specialize in teaching graduate students how to apply to different schools abroad and win a scholarship to fund their studies. Also, we explain the process of family relocation to our students as well as how to secure a study loan for those that may need it. We have many testimonials of our past students who have successfully relocated abroad with their families through the study route.

Interestingly, there is this student of ours who got a fully funded scholarship to Canada and also got funding for the living expenses of her two kids. Her story is somehow unique in the sense that she is a mother with two children. Clearly, these scholarships are not readily available for single students let alone married ones. So she felt she wouldn’t stand the competition, but that was an assumed fear. A false one at that. Because these schools review applications wholesomely, that is, they consider the quality of your application and what you have to offer irrespective of your social status. Hannah had a three-year-old and a ten-month-old at the time she travelled to Canada for her studies. Have you wondered how she was able to get a scholarship offer that covered her tuition and the living expenses of herself and her kids? Well, she was a student of Vantage Migration. And we pride ourselves in helping graduate students all over the world achieve their study-abroad dreams irrespective of age, grade, or discipline.

Let me tell you a little bit about Vantage Migration and Dr. Linda Iheme.

Vantage Migration is an international educational consulting firm spearheaded by Dr. Linda Iheme -a Canadian-Nigerian Businesswoman and EdTech SaaS Investor. Her education consulting firm; Vantage Migration and Allied Consult, specializes in guiding international graduates and professionals to secure scholarships & study loans in Canada, the USA, UK, and other high-income countries for postgraduate studies. Additionally, her firm helps graduate newcomers in Canada, the USA, the UK, and others to integrate, thrive, and join $100k+ earners.

Dr. Linda is an Alumnus of the University of Waterloo, Canada, where she studied on full scholarship, won several leadership and academic awards, and served as a member of the board of governors, member of the Senate, and member of executive committee board of governors (2018-2020). She recently won a community impact award from an organization —Canada Vendors. She is a State Alumni and trained social entrepreneur from the University of Connecticut, USA, sponsored by the American Government. In 2014, she was among the leaders invited and celebrated by the African Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

In Nigeria, Dr. Linda recently funded a school building project (Land, Classrooms, and stem lab) through an NGO —Cleverminds Educational Foundation, for orphans and rural children in Iyara community, Delta state. Her goal is to help people live their dreams against all odds.

A popular quote by J Loren Norris says "If you cannot see where you are going, ask someone who has been there before." The delicate balance of mentoring someone is not creating them in your own image but giving them the opportunity to create themselves. And this is what Vantage Migration is all about -giving graduate students all over the world the opportunity to achieve their dreams of studying abroad seamlessly.