Emerging Africa Asset Management wins ‘Largest fund Manager’ listed on the FMDQ Exchange at the 2022 FMDQ Gold Awards

Emerging Africa Asset Management Limited (EAAML) the Asset Management Arm of the Emerging Africa Group emerged as the Largest Fund Manager listed under the Primary Market Category at the prestigious 2022 FMDQ Gold Awards.

The Gold Awards are Organised to celebrate excellence in Fixed Income, Currencies & Derivatives Markets. EAAML currently has 5 SEC-Regulated Mutual funds listed on the FMDQ Exchange which are;

Emerging Africa Eurobond Fund

A dollar-denominated bond fund with long-term capital appreciation and regular income investing in high-quality fixed-income securities and money market instruments.

Emerging Africa Balanced Diversity Fund

A balanced fund with a bias for corporate gender diversity. The objective of this fund is capital appreciation and income generation by investing in equities, fixed-income securities and money market instruments.

Emerging Africa Money Market Fund

A fund created with an objective of Capital preservation and a regular stream of income which only invests in high-quality money market instruments that mature within 1 year, and **

Emerging Africa Bond Fund* *an income generation fund which invests in high-quality FGN, sub-national and corporate bonds and other permissible fixed income and money market securities

Emerging Africa Asset Management Limited is licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) to provide fund and portfolio management services to individuals as well as institutional investors globally.

EAAML offers exciting investment opportunities to all classes of investors, managed and serviced by dedicated Wealth Management Experts and Portfolio Managers (for HNIs) as well as well-trained Personal Financial Planners and Fund Managers for retail investors.