Coaching with Mrs. F set to strenghten good understanding for new couples with her coaching sessions

Aisha Gumel Farouq (popularly known as Mrs. F) is the founder of Coaching with Mrs. F— A coaching company focused on providing guidance to intending, newly married couples and teenagers. Her mission is to provide solutions for young adults with challenges in school, life, and home while preparing couples on the road to marriage and supporting married couples in understanding themselves. We had a brief chat with Mrs. F;

Question: Tell us about yourself and why you started the brand?

Answer: I am a public administrator and an educator. I have been married for nineteen years and blessed with children in their formative years; through my years in the administration and my positions in different societal groups, I have always been able to provide helpful counsel on marriage and growing children— therefore, I decided to take the next step to train and coach professionally.

Question: Why did you decide to coach Teenagers?

Answer: Teenagers experience a lot of challenges that can grow into adult issues without the right guidance. Over my years of experience, I have helped children with different issues such as ;

– Anxiety and peer pressure

– Reclusion by the confusing state of puberty and hormonal imbalance. – Academic pressure projected by overwhelming school profile expectations, family expectations, and self-pressure.

– Seeking clarity in a career path to find purpose and passion in it.

However, with a series of sessions and assistance from their parents, they gradually create a structure and begin to map out their career/life goals

Question: What kind of relationship issues do you come across with in the course of your job?

A: Joining two individuals takes a lot of understanding, commitment and selflessness. However, different issues might arise and they need the right tools to persevere through the rough patch or commit to a union. Some common issues may include;

• Disconnect from a sense of life purpose

• Clarity in relationship goals

• Feeling inadequate in the dating pool

• Communication

• Attracting emotionally unavailable partners

• Dealing with a bad breakup

• Considering divorce and separation

• Consistent conflicts and non-stop fights

• Insecurities with oneself

Question: This all sounds very in-depth, how do you schedule your sessions?

A: Some clients need more time than others to effectively assimilate and create their own path. Therefore, our sessions are booked hourly(a minimum of 1hour). We encourage our clients to schedule sessions depending on their need to guide, track and maintain developed assistance

Question: How can interested clients make a booking?

A: For Booking, please visit the below links;

Teen Coaching

Pre – Marital Coaching

coachingwithmrsf@gmail.com

Question: Can you tell us what clients can expect from your sessions?

A: My sessions are tailored to the specific clients and how best to reach them either theoretically or practically. It is designed to get you from where you are to where you want to be and that is our mission.