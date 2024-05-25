Buy Infinix HOT 40 Or HOT 40 Pro and enjoy N20,000 discount

As we approach the end of May, this is your friendly reminder not to miss out on Infinix’s incredible offer! Until May 31st, 2024, Infinix is providing a substantial discount of N20,000 on their state-of-the-art HOT 40 and HOT 40 Pro smartphones. This promo is proof of Infinix’s commitment to making cutting-edge technology accessible to a broader audience. With just a few days left, visit your nearest participating retailer to take advantage of this opportunity.

Why Choose the HOT 40 Series?

The HOT 40 series from Infinix stands out for its unique combination of affordable pricing and impressive gaming and entertainment features. One standout feature of the HOT 40 series is its rapid charging capability. With just 5 minutes of charging, you can have enough power to watch an entire 90-minute football game, emphasizing the 33W Enduring FastCharge technology which delivers rapid full charging for your enjoyment. Combined with a 5000mAh long-lasting battery, the exclusive Power Marathon solution can support incredible all-day standby time or up to 2 hours of calling even when the power is as low as 5%.

Other features of the HOT 40 and HOT 40 Pro series include:

• Powerful Performance: The HOT 40 is powered by the Helio G88 processor, ensuring efficient multitasking and smooth performance. The HOT 40 Pro steps it up with the MediaTek Helio G99 octa-core 6nm gaming processor, tailored for a high-octane gaming experience.

• Superior Display Technology: The HOT 40 features a 90Hz FHD+ display, while the HOT 40 Pro offers a 120Hz FHD+ Super-Touch Display, both equipped with Magic Ring technology for enhanced user interaction.

• Advanced Camera: The HOT 40 has a 50MP Triple AI Cam setup and a 32MP selfie camera, perfect for capturing high-quality photos and videos. The HOT 40 Pro elevates the photography experience with a 108MP main camera for incredibly sharp images, complemented by various advanced modes to enhance your photography skills.

Infinix has partnered with a broad network of retailers nationwide to ensure that the discount reaches a wide audience. Participating stores include 3chub, Spar, Slot, Konga, Mchris, Pointek, Callus Miller, Fast Link, Fine Brothers, Play, Quick Choice, Rewjido, Royalline, Solat, Spectrum, Top Success, Xright, Avix.

Time is ticking, and the promotion is almost over! Walk into any of the mentioned stores to experience the HOT 40 or HOT 40 Pro and upgrade your device at a significantly reduced price. For additional information on the HOT 40 series and the ongoing promotion, please follow us on Instagram, Facebook, X, and TikTok at @infinixnigeria