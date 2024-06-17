Empowering Managers in Nigeria: Excelia’s DBA Journey to Transformative Leadership

In today’s volatile and unpredictable business landscape, Nigerian managers face many challenges, from navigating digital transformations to fostering sustainable growth amidst polycrises. In response, Excelia Business School offers a transformative journey through its Doctorate in Business Administration (DBA) program, designed to equip managers with the skills and insights needed to thrive in complex environments.

Understanding the DBA: Crafting Precision, Pertinent Knowledge

At the core of the DBA program lies a commitment to producing original, actionable knowledge. Unlike traditional PhD programs, the DBA emphasizes managerial relevance, preparing leaders to address real-world challenges with rigor and pertinence. Led by Programme Director Dr. Karim Ben Slimane, Excelia’s DBA cultivates a culture of reflective practice, empowering managers to design innovative organizational models that transcend the limitations of the past.

Excelia’s Distinctive Edge: Excellence in Accreditation and Faculty

What sets Excelia’s DBA apart is its commitment to excellence. Accredited by EQUIS and AACSB, Excelia ranks among the top 1% of business schools globally. With a distinguished faculty of 90 researchers renowned for their expertise, students gain access to a wealth of knowledge and resources. The hybrid teaching approach, blending online sessions with optional on-campus attendance in Paris, ensures flexibility tailored to the needs of working managers.

Navigating the Journey: Program Structure and Content

Spread across three intensive years, the DBA journey unfolds through a structured curriculum and personalized mentorship. From foundational courses in management research to specialized tracks in innovation and strategy, students delve deep into their areas of interest. Quarterly workshops provide opportunities for peer collaboration and feedback, culminating in the defense of a rigorous DBA thesis overseen by industry-leading professionals.

Beyond Academia: Experiential Learning and Career Pathways

Excelia’s DBA goes beyond academic rigor, offering a holistic learning experience tailored to individual growth. Through personalized supervision, training workshops, and thematic lectures, students gain practical skills in research methods and data analysis. The program opens doors to diverse career pathways, from consultancy and executive leadership to academia, empowering graduates to make meaningful contributions in their respective fields.

Investing in Excellence: Making the DBA Accessible

While the journey towards a DBA may seem daunting, Excelia ensures affordability and accessibility. With tuition fees spread over three years and a commitment to supporting students every step of the way, the DBA represents an investment in lifelong learning and professional advancement. For Nigerian managers seeking to elevate their careers and make a lasting impact, Excelia’s DBA stands as a beacon of transformative leadership and innovation.

In conclusion, Excelia’s DBA offers more than just academic credentials; it is a transformative journey towards excellence, empowerment, and meaningful impact on Nigeria’s dynamic business landscape.