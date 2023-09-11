8 Best Forex Brokers in Nigeria

Forex trading involves financial risk. The risk factor can further elevate if you’re not choosing a broker that is authorized by one or more top-tier regulatory authorities.

Forex trading is not regulated in Nigeria till now by any local regulatory authority. As a result, many fake forex brokers are operating their businesses in Nigeria that may scam the traders and run away with their deposits.

According to our comparison, HF Markets has the best overall rating based on multiple factors. Below is our detailed research.

Comparison Table for Best Forex Brokers in Nigeria

Broker Name Regulation Average EUR/USD Spread Max Leverage Minimum Deposit Trading Platforms Available instrument HF Markets FSCA, FCA, CySEC 1.5 1:1000 ₦4000 MT4, MT5, HFM App 1200+ ExnessFSCA, FCA, CySEC11:2000$1MT4, MT5, Exness Trader App250+ FxProFSCA, FCA, CySEC1.41:200$100MT4, MT5, cTrader2100+ AvaTradeFSCA, ASIC, CySEC0.91:400$100MT4, MT5, AvaTradeGo, DupliTrade800+ XMASIC, FCA, CySEC1.71:1000$5MT4, MT5, XM App1400+ FXTMFSCA, FCA, CySEC1.91:2000₦10,000MT4, MT5, FXTM Trader App200 IC MarketsASIC, FSA, CySEC0.91:30$200MT4, MT5, cTrader1700+ Equiti GroupFCA, JSC1.41:500$500MT4, MT5, Equiti Trader App300+

List of Best Forex Brokers in Nigeria

HF Markets – Overall Best Forex Broker in Nigeria Exness – Good Forex Broker for Professional Traders FxPro – Regulated Forex Broker with Multiple Platforms AvaTrade – Best Forex Broker for Fixed Spreads XM Broker – Best Forex Broker with Low Spread FXTM – Best Forex Broker with Local Office in Nigeria IC Markets – Best for Commission Based Trading Equiti Group – Multi Regulated Forex Broker

Traders residing in Nigeria must always trade with a broker that is regulated by top-tier regulatory authorities like the FCA of the UK, FSCA of South Africa, ASIC of Australia, etc.

Apart from regulations, traders must also check and compare the fees, trading conditions, deposit/withdrawal methods, etc. We have prepared a list of the best forex brokers in Nigeria based on multiple aspects.

#1 HF Markets – Overall Best Forex Broker in Nigeria

Overall Rating

– 4.2/5.0

Regulated By

– FSCA, FCA, CySEC

Minimum Deposit

– ₦4000

Platforms

– MT4, MT5, HFM App

Max. Leverage

– 1:1000

HFM or HF Markets, previously known as HotForex, is a renowned forex and CFD broker in Nigeria. It was incorporated in 2010 and currently serves more than 2.5 million clients in 100+ countries.

The Nigerian clients at HF Markets are registered under St Vincent and the Grenadines Financial Services Authority (SVGFSA) regulation with registration number 22747 IBC 2015 as legal entity HF Markets (SV) Ltd.

Regulation:

HF Markets is regulated by multiple financial regulatory authorities. The table below describes the regulatory licenses held by HF Markets.

Regulatory Authority License Number Legal Entity Area under Regulation Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) 801701 HF Markets (UK) Ltd UK Financial Sector Conduct Authority of South Africa (FSCA) 46632 HF Markets SA (PTY) Ltd South Africa Capital Markets Authority (CMA) 155 HFM Investments Ltd Kenya Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) F004885 HF Markets (DIFC) Limited UAE Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) 183/12 HF Markets (Europe) Ltd European Union Financial Services Authority Seychelles 8419176-1- SD015 HF Markets (Seychelles) Ltd Global St Vincent and Grenadines Financial Services Authority 22747 IBC 2015 HF Markets (SV) Ltd Global

Trading Charges:

HF Markets offer multiple account types with different pricing structures.

The Micro account type is a standard account with spread as the only trading fees. The Premium account type is also a commission-free account with spreads but a higher minimum deposit requirement. The Zero Spread account offers very low spreads at the cost of trading commission. The commission for a round trade of a standard lot is ₦2200 or $6 for major pairs and ₦2900 or $8 for other pairs.

The following table compares the average typical spread at HF Markets with different account types.

Trading Instrument Average Spread with Premium Account Average Spread with Zero Account EUR/USD 1.5 0.4 GBP/USD 1.9 0.7 Gold/USD 0.28 0.13 US Crude Oil 0.1 0.1 US Tech 100 2.1 2.1 BTC/USD 56.0 56.0

Available Instruments:

Asset Class Number of Instruments (CFDs) Max Leverage Forex Pairs 53 1:1000 Metals 6 1:200 Energy 4 1:66 Indices 11 Spot, 12 Futures 1:200 Shares 71 1:14 Commodities 5 1:66 Bonds 3 1:50 Stocks (DMA) 944 1:5 ETFs 34 1:5

Key Features:

HF Markets support MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 trading platforms for mobile, tablet, desktop, and web. They also offer a proprietary trading platform for mobile, and tablets called the HFM app. NGN is available as the base currency of the account at HF Markets. Free local bank transfer is available in Nigeria with a minimum deposit amount of 4000 NGN. Customer support services are available through local phone numbers in Nigeria 24/5. 100% deposit bonus offered in Nigeria with a minimum deposit of 35,000 NGN. Multiple research and education tools are available for free to registered clients. HFM also hosts free trading seminars periodically in all the states of Nigeria, where you can meet with their representatives.

HFM Pros:

Regulated by multiple tier1 and tier2 regulatory authorities NGN is Available as base account currency with free deposit and withdrawals Excellent customer support services including local phone support in Nigeria No dealing desk with STP/ECN execution 1200+ instruments available for trading 20% Bonus & there are few ongoing promotions Free VPS hosting option Emphasis on education for beginners

HFM Cons:

Spreads are slightly higher than several other brokers in Nigeria The support services are not available on weekends To trade with the HFM Proprietary app, you need to open a Premium Account; as other HFM account types are not supported.

Get more information on HFM Nigeria on their website

#2 Exness – Good Forex Broker for Professional Traders

Overall Rating – 4.2/5.0

– 4.2/5.0 Regulated By – FSCA, FCA, CySEC

– FSCA, FCA, CySEC Minimum Deposit – $1

– $1 Platforms – MT4, MT5, Exness Trader App

– MT4, MT5, Exness Trader App Max. Leverage – 1:2000

Exness is a low-cost broker with NGN based accounts. It is well-regulated by multiple regulatory authorities.

The Nigerian clients at Exness are registered under the Financial Services Authority (FSA) regulation of Seychelles with license number SD025 and registration number 8423606-1 with legal entity Exness (SC) Ltd.

Regulation:

Regulatory Authority License Number Legal Entity Area under Regulation Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) 730729 Exness (UK) Ltd UK Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) 51024 Vlerizo (Pty) Ltd South Africa Capital Markets Authority (CMA) 168 Tradenex Limited Kenya Financial Services Authority (FSA) Seychelles SD025 Exness (SC) Ltd Global Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) 178/12 Exness (Cy) Ltd European Union

Trading and Non-Trading Fees:

Exness offers 5 different account types with differences in fees and trading conditions.

The Standard account is the basic forex and CFD trading account type with spreads as the only trading fees. The Standard Cent account is similar to the Standard account, but the account equity is in cents. The Raw Spread account offers a low spread but incurs a fixed commission of $3.5 for each side of the trade. The Zero account involves a variable commission with the lowest spread at Exness. The trading fee with the Pro account is built into the spread without any commission.

The following table compares the average spread on instruments with different account types.

Trading Instrument Average Typical Spread in Pips Standard Standard Cent Raw Spread Zero Pro EUR/USD 1 1 0 0 0.6 GBP/USD 1.2 1.2 0.1 0 0.7 Gold/USD 20 20 6.3 0 12.5 Bitcoin/USD 656.7 Not Available 273.3 273.3 Not Available Crude Oil 8.6 Not Available 4 1.9 5.4 US Tech 100 Index 55.4 Not Available 10.2 8.2 34.6

Available Instruments:

Asset Class Number of Instruments Max Leverage Forex Pairs 107 1:2000 CFD on Indices 10 1:200 CFD on Stocks 88 1:20 CFD on Energies 2 1:200 CFD on Metals 10 1:2000 CFD on Cryptocurrency 34 1:400

Key Features

Exness allows trading through MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 for all devices and the Exness Trader app for mobile. Exness supports deposit and withdrawal through local bank transfers in NGN with no commission. Clients can deposit and withdraw through MyBux, e-wallets, and Cryptocurrencies. NGN is available as the base currency of the account along with several other currencies.

Exness Pros

Exness is regulated by multiple top-tier regulatory authorities and can be considered safe Exness allows free deposit and withdrawal through multiple methods NGN can be chosen as the base currency of the account The trading fees are low Multiple account types available High leverage available Free VPS hosting service with all Pro trading account

Exness Cons

Support services not available through the local phone number Commission-based accounts can be costly No earnings calendar for stock CFD traders Their customer support via live chat has few minutes of hold time.

Get more information on Exness on their website

#3 FxPro – Regulated Forex Broker with Multiple Platforms

Overall Rating – 4.0/5.0

– 4.0/5.0 Regulated By – FSCA, FCA, CySEC

– FSCA, FCA, CySEC Minimum Deposit – $100

– $100 Platforms – MT4, MT5, cTrader

– MT4, MT5, cTrader Max. Leverage – 1:200

FxPro is an English forex broker that supports trading on 2000+ instruments through multiple trading platforms.

Nigerian clients at FxPro are registered under Financial Services Commission regulation of Mauritius with legal entity Prime Ash Capital Limited (Licence no: GB21026568).

Regulation:

Regulatory Authority License Number Legal Entity Area under Regulation Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) 509956 FxPro UK Limited UK Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) 45052 FxPro Financial Services Ltd South Africa Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) 078/07 FxPro Financial Services Ltd European Union Financial Services Commission (FSC) of Mauritius GB21026568 Prime Ash Capital Limited Global

Trading Fees:

The trading fees at FxPro depend on the trading platforms chosen by the trader The standard MT4 and MT5 account involves spread as the only trading fee. The standard cTrader account involves a trading commission with a low spread. The commission is $3.5 per standard lot of USD traded. The MT4 trading platform can also be chosen with fixed spread and Raw spread pricing. The spreads are different for fixed and Raw spread accounts, but no trading commission is incurred with MT4 or MT5 platforms.

The following table compares the average spread on some of the available instruments with different account types.

Trading Instrument MT4 Standard MT5 Standard cTrader MT4 Fixed Spread MT4 Raw Spread EUR/USD 1.59 1.42 0.42 1.88 0.35 GBP/USD 2.04 1.84 0.65 2.02 0.59 EUR/GBP 1.48 1.49 0.73 1.90 0.48

Available Instruments:

Asset Class Number of Instrument Maximum Leverage Currency Pairs 70 1:200 Indices 18 1:50 Commodities 15 1:50 Shares 2000+ 1:25 Cryptocurrency 8 1:20

Key Features

FxPro is among the few brokers that offer MT4, MT5, as well as the cTrader trading platform Different pricing structures and trading platforms can suit different types of traders Local bank transfers available in Nigeria Customer support services are available through live chat 24/5 EUR, USD, GBP, AUD, CHF, JPY, ZAR, and PLN are available as base account currency

FxPro Pros

FxPro is regulated by multiple top-tier regulatory authorities FxPro does not have a dealing desk 3 most used forex trading platforms are available Free deposits and withdrawals through local banks in Nigeria 24/7 VPS hosting available for users of Expert Advisers (EAs)

FxPro Cons

NGN is not available as base account currency Local phone support is not available in Nigeria The fee structure is complex Cryptocurrency and e-wallet deposits are not supported High trading fees with the standard account type

Get more information on FxPro’s website

#4 AvaTrade – Best Forex Broker for Fixed Spreads

Overall Rating – 4.0/5.0

Regulated By – FSCA, ASIC, CySEC

Minimum Deposit – $100

Platforms – MT4, MT5, AvaTradeGo, DupliTrade

Leverage – 1:400

AvaTrade is an Irish forex broker that was incorporated in 2006 in Dublin, Ireland. It is a well-regulated broker that offers forex trading at a low cost.

The Nigerian clients at AvaTrade are registered under the Financial Services Commission regulation of the British Virgin Islands (BVI FSA) under the legal entity Ava Trade Markets Ltd with license number SIBA/L/13/1049).

Regulation:

The following are the details of regulatory licenses held by AvaTrade in different jurisdictions.

Regulatory Authority License Number Legal Entity Area under Regulation Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) 406684 Ava Capital Markets Australia Pty Ltd Australia Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) 45984 Ava Capital Markets (Pty) Ltd South Africa Central Bank of Ireland (CBI) C53877 AVA Trade EU Ltd European Union British Virgin Island Financial Services Commission (BVI FSC) SD025 Ava Trade Markets Ltd Global Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) 347/17 DT Direct Investment Hub Ltd European Union Japan Financial Services Agency (JFSA) 1574 Ava Trade Japan K.K Japan

Trading and Non-Trading Fees:

AvaTrade offers a single account type where spread is the only trading commission. The following table describes the average trading fees at AvaTrade in Nigeria.

Trading Instruments Average Spread in Pips EUR/USD 0.9 GBP/USD 1.6 USD/ZAR 85 Gold 0.34 Crude Oil 0.03 BTC/USD 0.2% over market US Tech 100 1.00 over market

Available Instruments:

The following instruments can be traded at AvaTrade in Nigeria

Key Features:

AvaTrade supports multiple trading platforms including MT4 and MT5 for all devices.

AvaTrade supports a mobile trading platform called AvaTradeGO and Automated trading platforms like AvaSocial, Duplitrade, etc.

Multiple research and analysis tools are available for free.

Customer support service is excellent through live chat, email, and local phone numbers.

A 20% deposit bonus is available on a minimum deposit of $1000.

Nigerian clients can deposit and withdraw through credit/debit cards, e-wallets, and wire transfers.

AvaProtect is an available feature that insures your trades against losses, in exchange for a fee

AvaTrade Pros

AvaTrade is regulated by multiple top-tier regulatory authorities

Spreads are lower than many regulated forex brokers

Multiple trading platforms supported

1200+ instruments available

Local phone support is available

Enhanced risk management features like AvaProtect

AvaTrade Cons

AvaTrade does not support NGN as the base currency of the account

Local bank transfer not available in Nigeria

Support services not available on the weekends

Minimum deposit is high

Read more about AvaTrade & Sign Up on their website#5 XM Broker – Best Forex Broker with Low Spread

Overall Rating – 3.6/5.0

– 3.6/5.0 Regulated By – ASIC, FCA, CySEC

– ASIC, FCA, CySEC Minimum Deposit – $5

– $5 Platforms – MT4, MT5, XM App

– MT4, MT5, XM App Max. Leverage – 1:1000

XM is a market maker that holds top-tier ASIC regulatory license. It does not support NGN as the base currency of the account.Nigerian clients at XM are registered under the regulation of the International Financial Services Commission (IFSC) of Belize with license number 000261/158 as legal entity XM Global Limited.Regulation:Following are the details of regulatory licenses held by XM

Trading and non-trading charges:

XM offers 3 account types for trading forex and CFDs and a separate account for shares CFD trading only.

None of the forex trading account types at XM involves commission.

The spreads with the Micro and Standard account type are the same. These accounts are separated based on lot size.

The spreads with the XM Ultra Low Account are lower but traders cannot grab any available bonus with this account.

The following table compares the spread with Standard and Ultra Low account

Available Instruments

Key Features:

XM supports MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 with all accounts for all types of devices.

XM also offers a proprietary mobile trading application called XM Trader app.

Customer support service is available through live chat window 24/5.

100% deposit bonus up to $500

Excellent variety of research and education tools available

XM Pros

Low trading fees with Ultra Low account

Multiple top-tier regulations

Attractive Bonus

XM Cons

NGN is not available as the base currency

XM is a market maker

Local phone support not available

Support service not available on weekends

Get more information on XM Broker on their website#6 FXTM – Best Forex Broker with Local Office in Nigeria

Overall Rating – 3.8/5.0

– 3.8/5.0 Regulated By – FSCA, FCA, CySEC

– FSCA, FCA, CySEC Minimum Deposit – ₦10,000

– ₦10,000 Platforms – MT4, MT5, FXTM Trader App

– MT4, MT5, FXTM Trader App Max. Leverage – 1:2000

FXTM is a popular forex and CFD broker with multiple top-tier regulations and a local office in Nigeria. FXTM offers excellent services for Nigerian clients.The Nigerian clients at FXTM are registered under the Financial Services Commission (FSC) regulation of Mauritius as legal entity Exinity Limited under license number C113012295.Regulation:The following are the details of regulatory licenses held by FXTM in different jurisdictions.

Trading and Non-Trading Fees:FXTM offers 3 different account types with different fee structures.

The Micro account is the standard account with trading fees built into spreads.

The Advantage account involves a low spread with a commission depending on volume.

The Advantage Plus account type does not involve the commission and offers a slightly lower spread compared to the Micro account.

The following table compares the spread incurred with the three account types at FXTM. The commission with Advantage account type is $2 per one-side trade of a standard lot.

Available Instruments:Following are the instruments that can be traded as CFD at FXTM in Nigeria.

Key Features

FXTM has a local office in Nigeria with local phone support.

FXTM supports MT4 and MT5 trading platforms for all types of traders.

Nigerian clients can open an account with NGN as the base currency.

All three trading accounts at FXTM are swap-free.

Local bank transfer supported with free NGN deposit

Credit/Debit cards, e-wallets, and bank wire transfers are available for deposit and withdrawal

FXTM Pros

FXTM is regulated by multiple top-tier regulatory authorities

Local phone support available through the local office in Nigeria

NGN is available as the base currency of the account

FXTM Cons

Spreads are slightly higher than other regulated brokers in Nigeria

The number of available instruments is low

Inadequate market news and absence of earnings calendar for traders

Read About FXTM’s features & more on their website#7 IC Markets – Best for Commission-Based Trading

Overall Rating – 4.2/5.0

– 4.2/5.0 Regulated By – ASIC, FSA, CySEC

– ASIC, FSA, CySEC Minimum Deposit – $200

– $200 Platforms – MT4, MT5, cTrader

– MT4, MT5, cTrader Max. Leverage – 1:30

IC Markets is a well-regulated forex and CFD broker with multiple trading platforms and fee structures. It offers low-cost trading on various financial instruments.Nigerian clients at IC Markets are registered under the Financial Services Authority (FSA) regulation of Seychelles with license number 8419879-2- SD018 and the legal entity Raw Trading Ltd.Regulation:

Trading Fees:

IC Markets offer two different account types with different fee structure. Each account type can be paired with either MT4, MT5, and cTrader platforms.

The Standard account is spread only account with spread as the only trading fees

The Raw Spread account offers a very low spread with the fixed commission.

The commission on MT4 and MT5 Raw Spread accounts is GBP 5/ EUR 5.5/USD 7 for a round trade of a Standard lot.

The commission with cTrader Raw Spread account is $6 for a round-turn trade of a standard lot.

Available Instruments:

Key Features:

IC Markets allow trading with MT4, MT5, and cTrader trading platforms on all devices.

Customer support services are available 24/7 through live chat but local phone support is not available.

Multiple deposit and withdrawal methods available with no commission

USD, AUD, EUR, CHF, NZD, JPY, SGD, CAD, and HKD are available as base currency of the account

IC Markets Pros

24/7 customer support service is available through live chat

Top-tier ASIC regulation

3 most chosen trading platforms available

Spreads are lower than the majority of regulated brokers in Nigeria

Priority is given to education for beginners

IC Markets Cons

NGN is not available as base account currency

Local bank transfer not available

Local phone support is not available

No bonus offerings

Maximum Leverage is low

Minimum deposit amount requirement is high

Inadequate market research & news

Read about IC Markets’s fees & more on their website#8 Equiti Group – Multi-Regulated Forex Broker

Overall Rating – 3.6/5.0

– 3.6/5.0 Regulated By – FCA, CMA

– FCA, CMA Minimum Deposit – $500

– $500 Platforms – MT4, MT5, Equiti Trader App

– MT4, MT5, Equiti Trader App Max. Leverage – 1:500

Equiti Group is Jordan-based forex and CFD broker with a high minimum deposit requirement. It is regulated by the top-tier FCA of the UK.Nigerian clients at Equiti Group are registered under Jordan Securities Commission (JSC) with legal entity Equiti Group Limited (Jordan) and license number 50248.Regulation:

Trading Fees:

Equiti offers 2 account types, namely Executive and Premiere, which require a minimum deposit of $500 and $20,000 respectively.

Executive account types involve spread as the only trading fees.

Premiere account is a commission-based account with a $7 commission on round-turn trade of a standard lot.

The Executive account charges a higher spread while the Premiere account offers a much lower spread.

The following table compares the spread on some of the available instruments with both account types.

Available Instruments:

Key Features:

Equiti supports MT4, MT5, and Equiti Trader app as trading platforms.

USD, EUR, GBP, and AED are available as base currency of the account.

Customer support services are available 24/7 through live chat.

Local bank transfer is supported for free deposit and withdrawals.

Credit/debit cards and e-wallets supported for deposits and withdrawals.

Equiti Pros

Equiti holds a tier-1 FCA regulatory license

Support services are available 24/7

Local bank deposit and withdrawals available

Multiple trading platforms supported

Equiti Cons

NGN is not available as base currency of the account

Local phone support is not available in Nigeria

Minimum deposit requirement is very high

Limited number of available instruments

Trading cost is high

Insufficient technical analysis tools and absence of earnings calendar

Read about Equiti Group’s detailed information on fees, trading conditions

Methodology to Select a Forex Broker in Nigeria

1) Is the Forex Broker Regulated with Tier-1 Regulations?

Forex trading is not yet regulated in Nigeria. This means that in case of a dispute between broker and client, the traders residing in Nigeria cannot reach out to any local authority for the solution.Many fake brokers and conmen actively search for new forex traders by offering them unreal pricing and lucrative bonuses.

Hence, Nigerians must always choose a broker that is regulated by one or more tier 1 regulatory authorities like the FCA of the UK, FSCA of South Africa, and ASIC of Australia.

For example, HFM is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK with reference number 801701 as seen on their website. They are also regulated by CMA (Kenya), FSCA (South Africa), and few other major regulators. This information related to their regulation (if it is valid or not) can be verified in no time, by visiting the FCA website and querying its Financial Services Register.The result of the query where you can search by name or reference number is seen below.

It is better to perform a search like this as it takes less than one minute, so as to be sure you are dealing with a legitimate broker. Do not be in a hurry to trade without carrying out due diligence.There are scam brokers in Nigeria that use fake license information of other CFD brokers. When verifying the license, also verify the exact website which is authorized.

2) What are the Trading and Non-Trading Costs?A broker may incur fees from traders in multiple ways. Spread, trading commission, and swap fees are the trading fees generally charged by forex brokers.Non-trading fees involve deposit/withdrawal fees, inactivity fees, account opening/maintenance fees, currency conversion fees, etc.Traders must check all the associated components of fees and compare them with other regulated brokers in Nigeria.For example, the forex broker will mention their typical spreads on their website for different account types. You will notice in the example below, the typical spreads for majors on HFM Nigeria.The spreads that they have mentioned are associated with the Standard account. Different account types have different ‘variable’ spreads.

3) Do they Support Local Funding & Withdrawals?Deposit and withdrawal are major components of forex trading. Swift deposits and withdrawals through local banks and wallets without additional costs can be highly advantageous for traders.The broker should support bank transfers in NGN (Naira). Major brokers like HFM, Exness, FxPro etc. all support payments in Naira.Before opening the account, traders must check whether the broker supports local funding or not. Clients must also check the associated fees and processing time through each available method.

4) What are the Trading Conditions?Traders who wish to trade with local currency must check the availability of NGN-based accounts with the broker. Traders must check other trading conditions like leverage ratio, execution method, account types, minimum deposit, and available instruments.

5) How is the Customer Support?A good customer support service can greatly enhance the overall trading experience. A broker may offer multiple methods to reach out to the support staff like a live chat window, email, and local phone number. Clients can raise a random query to check how efficiently their query is getting resolved.

6) Is the App Available?Most brokers offer MT4 and MT5 trading platforms for trading forex and CFDs. Some brokers also provide their own trading applications for Android and iOS devices. Traders must be convenient with the trading platform and its features.

7) Is the Broker Easy to Use & Beginner Friendly?A broker is considered beginner friendly if it offers a trading platform with a user-friendly interface, low minimum deposit requirement, useful research and education tools, diligent customer support etc. Use the brokers free Demo Account to get familiar with the user interface, before you commit funds.Step-by-Step Process to Open Account with a Forex Broker in Nigeria?

The account opening process at a forex broker in Nigeria is simple.The selection of a broker is a much more complex task. Once you are certain about the choice of broker, the following steps can be followed to open a forex trading account in Nigeria.

Step 1: Visit the Official Website of the Broker. For example, you can signup with HFM on their website by visiting using the mentioned link. Then click on the ‘Open Account’ button.

Step 2: Enter personal details under the account opening page. You will be required to fill in your name & other account information.

Step 3: Provide financial and every detail that is required by the broker concerned. This is a general disclosure required by the broker for a financial adequacy check.

Step 4: Submit a soft copy of name and address proofs for verification. You cannot make any withdrawals without completing your KYC.

Step 5: Deposit funds through an accepted method

Step 6: Download the trading platform and start tradingFAQs on Forex Brokers in Nigeria

Which Forex Brokers have local payment methods in Nigeria? HF Markets, Exness, and FXTM are among the brokers that offer local bank transfers in Nigeria.

What fees do Forex Brokers charge? Spread is the most common method in which forex brokers charge fees from traders. Other fees include trading commissions, swap fees, deposit/withdrawal fees, inactivity fees, currency conversion fees, account opening/maintenance fees, etc.

Which Broker has the lowest Trading Charges in Nigeria for Forex? According to our analysis and comparison, IC Markets and AvaTrade charge the lowest trading charges among regulated forex brokers in Nigeria.

Which Broker has the minimum Deposit in Nigeria? XM, Exness, and FXTM are among the regulated brokers in Nigeria that have the lowest minimum deposit requirement.

What documents are required to Open a Forex Trading Account? Traders require a soft copy of the name and address proof to open a forex trading account. Clients can submit copies of their passports, national identification numbers, etc. to verify a forex trading account.

Which Forex Broker is the safest for traders in Nigeria? Any forex broker that is regulated by one or more top-tier regulatory authorities can be considered safe for trading in Nigeria. HF Markets, XM, Exness, FXTM, IC Markets, and FxPro can be considered safe for traders in Nigeria.

Asset Class Number of Trading Instruments Maximum Leverage Forex 55 1:400 Commodities (CFD) 25 1:200 FXOptions 44 1:100 Cryptocurrency (CFD) 20 1:25 Stocks (CFD) 626 1:10 Indices (CFD) 33 1:200 ETFs (CFD) 60 1:20 Bonds (CFD) 2 1:20 Regulatory Authority License Number Legal Entity Area under Regulation Australian Securities and Exchange Commission (ASIC) 443670 Trading Point of Financial Instruments Australia International Financial Services Commission (IFSC) 000261/158 XM Global Limited Global Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) F003484 Trading Point MENA Limited UAE Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) 120/10 Trading Point of Financial Instruments Limited European Union Trading Instrument Average Spread with Standard Account (pips) Average Spread with Ultra Low Account (pips) EUR/USD 1.7 0.8 GBP/USD 2.1 1 Gold/USD 3.5 2.5 US Crude Oil 3 3 US Tech 100 1 1 Asset Class Number of Instruments (CFDs) Max Leverage Forex Pairs 57 1:1000 Metals 3 1:400 Energy 5 1:200 Indices 14 1:500 Shares 1286 1:10 Commodities 8 1:50 Cryptocurrencies 31 1:500 Stocks (DMA) 100 1:5 Regulatory Authority License Number Legal Entity Area under Regulation Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) 777911 Exinity UK Ltd UK Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) 46614 Forextime Ltd South Africa Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) 185/12 Forextime Ltd European Union Financial Services Commission (FSC) of Mauritius C113012295 Exinity Limited Global Trading Instrument Standard Account Advantage Account Advantage Plus Account EUR/USD 1.9 0 2.1 GBP/USD 2 0.2 2.5 EUR/GBP 2.4 0.6 2.7 Gold/USD 45 9 36 Crude Oil 9 6 12 US Tech 100 Index 40 8 36 UK 100 50 14 45 Asset Class Number of Instrument Maximum Leverage Currency Pairs 60 1:2000 Indices 11 1:500 Commodities 8 1:500 Shares 120 1:20 Regulatory Authority License Number Legal Entity Area under Regulation Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) 335692 International Capital Markets Pty Ltd Australia Financial Services Authority (FSA) SD018 Raw Trading Ltd Global Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) 362/18 IC Markets (EU) Ltd European Union Securities Commission Bahamas (SCB) SIA-F214 IC Markets Ltd Global Trading Instrument Standard Account Raw Spread Account Account EUR/USD 0.62 0.02 GBP/USD 0.83 0.23 EUR/GBP 1.27 0.27 Gold/USD 2.083 1.083 Crude Oil 0.028 0.028 US Tech 100 Index 1.807 1.807 UK 100 2.133 2.133 Asset Class Number of Instrument Maximum Leverage Currency Pairs 61 1:30 Indices 25 1:20 Commodities 32 1:20 for Gold, 1:10 for others Shares 1600+ 1:5 Bonds 11 1:5 Cryptocurrencies 18 1:2 Regulatory Authority License Number Legal Entity Area Under Regulation Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) 528328 Equiti Capital UK Limited UK Jordan Securities Commission (JSC) 50248 Equiti Group Limited (Jordan) Global Trading Instrument Executive Account Premiere Account EUR/USD 1.4 0.0 GBP/USD 1.8 0.2 EUR/GBP 2 0.2 Gold/USD 0.28 0.28 Crude Oil 0.028 0.028 US Tech 100 Index 1.0 1.0 UK 100 0.7 0.7 Asset Class Number of Instrument Maximum Leverage Currency Pairs 62 1:500 Indices 16 1:200 Commodities 8 1:50 Shares 240+ 1:20