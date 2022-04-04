Autometa Coin (ATA) begins presale as Shiba Inu (SHIB) dips and Waves (WAVES) surges 76% in a week

A market correction is indiscriminate.

It affects the biggest cryptocurrencies, e.g. Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), as well as the smallest.

A major cryptocurrency like Shiba Inu (SHIB) has dipped while a smaller crypto in comparison in Waves (WAVES) has continued to thrive throughout the market correction.

With the recent launch of its presale, Autometa Coin (ATA) will soon become a player in the cryptocurrency market and will experience the very highs and very lows that come with taking part in this industry.

What’s the ceiling for Autometa Coin (ATA)?

The biggest metaverse-based cryptocurrency in the world is Decentraland (LAND) and it is ranked as the 34rd biggest cryptocurrency in the world, according to CoinMarketCap, therefore, the ceiling is high for these types of cryptocurrencies.

While Autometa (ATA) has a lot of work to do before being mentioned in the same breath as Decentraland, many of its features are intriguing and would make for an interesting investment.

With aims of becoming a fully functioning decentralised DAO (decentralised autonomous organisation), community is a big instrument in the growth of Autometa as holders of its native governance ATA token will be able to vote on decisions made about the project.

As an role-playing action play-to-earn (P2E) game, Autometa allows users to earn ATA tokens by playing games on the Autometa Network.

Alongside the opportunity to vote on decisions regarding Autometa, the ATA token is used as in-game currency that can be used as payment for virtual items within the game as well as being swapped for other cryptocurrencies on Autometa’s internal exchange.

Investors can get in early with the project recently entering presale so the opportunity for big profits at a cut-price is a reality.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) staggers ahead of dip

After a period of impressive growth following the dip it suffered in January 2022, Shiba Inu (SHIB) dipped by over 8% in the last 24 hours, at this time of writing.

Despite still rocking a price surge of 41622.6% in the past year, it’s been a while since Shiba did those sort of numbers in the cryptocurrency market.

With SHIB’s price sitting at $0.00002531, price analysts at Wallet Investor have predicted SHIB hitting prices of $0.000054 and $0.00016, in th next one and five years, respectively.

Despite lacking the supersonic growth it achieved in 2021, SHIB comfortably remains at 15th place among the biggest cryptocurrencies in the world, according to CoinMarketCap.

Waves (WAVES) continues to avoid crashing



It’s been a whirlwind of a time for Waves (WAVES) of late.

Rising over 213% in the past month and almost 100% in the last 14 days, WAVES has shown absolutely no signs of slowing down, even with the recent market correction that has affected most of the top 35 cryptocurrencies in the world.

According to CoinMarketCap, WAVES hit its all-time high of $61.30 not even 24 hours ago as the crypto currently trades at $55.10.

After extraordinarily breaking records over the past couple of months, most price predictions for the end of 2022 has already been surpassed due to the incredible performances by WAVES.

