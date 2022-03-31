Millionaire Presale Success with Filecoin (FIL), Ethereum (ETH) – Will Acrana (ACR) follow?

Buying low and selling high is a common financial mantra all throughout the world. This is especially true in the case of cryptocurrencies, where a well-received or popular project may swiftly produce millions of dollars for its backers. Shiba Inu (SHIB) is perhaps the most well-known example of this.

SHIB was worth about $0.0000000001 at the start of 2021. Shiba Inu had dropped five of those zeros in less than a year later, ballooning by to a new all-time high near $0.00009. With only a $10 investment in January, anybody could have owned $1,000,000 by October.

A presale is the opportunity to invest in cryptocurrencies beginning. Presales occur before a coin is made available to the general public and listed on exchanges. Notably, the price of a new coin cannot fall during a presale and will only grow throughout the presale time. Ethereum (ETH) and Filecoin (FIL) are two examples of extremely successful presale projects. Could Acrana (ACR) be the same?

Filecoin (FIL)

The largest presale on record is still held by Filecoin (FIL). During its initial presale session, it raised $52 million, and during the ICO, it raised an incredible $205 million. The price climbed by 350% throughout this time span, from $1 to close to $5. In 2021, FIL reached an all-time high of around $240, several years after its first public offering. It is now fallen more than 90% from its peak and was just found near $19. Despite a significant dip, Filecoin is still worth considerably more than its initial presale price, emphasising the potential of investing in a concept as soon as it is available.

Ethereum (ETH)

In July 2014, the Ethereum (ETH) presale began, and within a half-day, more than $2.3 million, or 7.4 million ETH, had been raised. Of course, every cryptocurrency fan knows that Ethereum (ETH) has evolved into a behemoth. In terms of market valuation, it is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency, after only Bitcoin (BTC). Its all-time high of nearly $4900 in November 2021 reflected a more than three million percent increase above the presale price.

Acrana (ACR)

Acrana (ACR) is a brand-new cryptocurrency that is currently available for presale. It is a protocol for decentralised finance (DeFi) with the primary goal of producing a reserve currency. Its key selling point is a staking method that produces an annual percentage yield (APY) on new token mints. Acrana users may purchase bonds using stablecoins like USDT or liquidity pool tokens, which represent a portion of the decentralised Acrana (ACR)/Ethereum (ETH) trading pools.

The owner of these ‘ liquidity pool’ (LP) tokens receives a part of the gas expenditures connected with certain currency pair transactions. On a regular basis, Acrana (ACR) holders are eligible for the vast majority of newly established ACR. This is called a rebase and is what adds to the APY.

So far, the method seems to be fully compatible with typical algorithmic stablecoin operations. Acrana’s first innovation is its rejection of the notion of a dollar peg, which gives it a far broader psychological prism through which to measure the asset’s performance for investors.

In addition, the cryptocurrency makes use of protocol-owned liquidity, or POL, an algorithmic stablecoin theory. This manifests as a treasury capable of deploying massive quantities of money to protect an asset’s price and aid in the maintenance of a peg or price point.

This structure contrasts sharply with a “pure” algorithmic stablecoin, which attempts to minimise human intervention and relies almost entirely on current, programable conditions to enact monetary policy and regulate the quantity of money in circulation.

Human decision-making allows the protocol to respond to market whims more swiftly. This Decentralised autonomous organisation seems to be the next big leap for the industry. Always take caution when dealing with any form of investment and do your own thorough research. This article is intended to be for entertainment and educational purposes only.

