A profile on businessman and philanthropist Dr Yasam Ayavefe

Dr. Yasam Ayavefe is an accomplished and acclaimed international businessman, who comes from an accomplished educational background.

He began his academic journey at the University of Kyrgyzstan, pursuing a degree in International Relations and Affairs as well as a degree in Computer Engineering. Thereafter, Dr. Ayavefe obtained his doctorate degree in Economic Studies at the Academy of Economic Studies of Moldova.

Dr Ayavefe is the founder and chairman of Milaya Capital Limited – a vibrant London-based venture capital firm. Milaya Capital has branches in London, Greece, and Milaya Dubai. Milaya is a young and dynamic company that continues to expand and grow its reach across the world.

The Importance of Giving Back to Education

With an academic background so rich with information, Dr. Ayavefe believes that it is key to provide children and teenagers with a solid educational foundation. He is quoted as saying:

“It is important to promote education among children and teenagers. Education is a great notion that begins when the mind begins to evolve at a young age and continues throughout one’s lifetime.”

Although he places great value on a strong educational foundation taught through institutions, he also believes that education extends beyond the classroom. He emphasises that, “We must also learn to be empathetic and helpful to one another; we must learn to appreciate and nurture nature; and we must learn to progress and become better beings.”

With a background so grounded in technology, the emergence of cryptocurrency and its foray into the traditional financial system is something Dr. Ayavefe finds intriguing. He is clear on the notion that money is evolving and traditional financial institutions face ongoing competition stemming from cryptocurrencies. He believes that cryptocurrencies can benefit everyone, from the individual to the nation-state.

Dr. Ayavefe is clear that cryptocurrencies and innovative technology in the field of blockchain are the future. With the COVID-19 pandemic we are seeing inflation across the world reaching new heights, and to mitigate against the consequences thereof, one must have a diversified portfolio according to Dr. Ayavefe. He also notes that cryptocurrencies are one of the best hedges against inflation.

Dr. Ayavefe, in addition to being an accomplished businessman, is also a very generous philanthropist. His love of innovative technology and altruism is clear to see through his recent endeavour – a digital currency based on the blockchain that aims to improve the quality of life here on Earth.

The Green Climate World, or WGC Token, was released in 2021 and has been created with the express intent to improve the climate on Earth. The endeavour is transferring a portion of WGC tokens’ worth into funds for planting trees across the globe. Dr. Ayavefe is passionate about preserving the planet’s biodiversity, as sea levels rise, and warmer days are seen.

He says: “According to what I understand, we must take this issue seriously and respond appropriately, as we currently know of only one habitable planet in our immediate vicinity, and that is the Earth.”

Find out more about Dr. Ayavefe and his work here:

https://yasamayavefe.com/

https://milayacapital.com/

Green Climate World Token