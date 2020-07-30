Middle belt leader urges FG, governors to end killings 

Worried by the recent incessant killings in some part of the middle belt, the national leader of middle belt forum Engineer Ben Akarka, has urged both the federal government and states within the region to put a stop to the needless killings.

The national treasurer Middle belt forum particularly condemned the crisis on the plateau, Kaduna, Adamawa Benue, Taraba, and Nasarawa states where Innocent people are killed by the day.

Engineer Akaaka who is also the chairman Bristow secondary school Alumni Association BAA, an institution situated in Benue state made the call recently at the burial of the chairman board of trustees of BAA professor Steven Aondona Ikyuior in Benue state.

Akarka expressed concern that people who had lived together peacefully in the region had taken up arms against one another, leading to the killing of innocent people.

He lamented the persistent violence which resulted in killing Innocent people describing it as Unfortunate and disheartening.

“I call on government at all levels to set up a committee to investigate the killing of innocent persons, including children, women, men, and the aged.”

He expressed his sympathy for the families of those who had lost loved ones and said he prayed God would comfort them.

While eulogizing Professor Ikyuior, Akaaka described him as man honour who has impacted so many lives.

He called on Bristow old boys to support in building an academic environment that can stimulate teaching and learning for upcoming Bristow alma mata.