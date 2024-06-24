Anglican Synod identify factors weakening Naira, rising inflation, other

Some of the factors potentially threatening Nigerians’ survival, since the beginning of the present administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, were the Federal Government’s removal of fuel subsidies and the continued dollarization of the country’s economy by Nigerians.

These factors are not only contributing to the weakening of Nigeria’s currency, heightening inflation and the japa syndrome but are wholly responsible for the present economic crisis, characterized by hunger, suffering and its attendant consequences on Nigerians across the board.

These are some of the issues raised, at a 3-day 9th synod of the Anglican Church of Nigeria, organised by the Diocese of Lafia, held at St. James Cathedral in Lafia, the capital of Nasarawa State.

In a communique issued to newsmen at the end of the Synod and signed by Godwin Adeyi Robinson, the Anglican Bishop of Lafia Diocese, said being the most populous democratic country in the African continent, Nigeria is still wandering around issues, that potentially posed a threat to Nigeria economy.

The Synod, therefore commended President Tinubu for the steps being taken in addressing the challenges eluding Nigeria and its citizens.

The communique reads in part: “The Synod commends the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Ahmed Bola Tinubu GCFR, for the efforts being made to tackle the many problems in Nigeria, including economic stability, security and social wellbeing of Nigeria, as the most populous democratic country in Africa.

“The Synod observes that the removal of fuel subsidy leads to the present hardship in Nigeria, cascading into hyperinflation of goods and services, thereby impacting negatively across the board in Nigeria.

“The Synod appeals to Nigerians to stop the Dollarization of Nigeria economy which has potentially weakened the Naira and further heightened inflation and encourage the migration of young Nigerians out of the country, that is JAPA syndrome, with the devastating impact on brain drain of medical and academic personnel out of the country,” its added.

The statement, then charged Christians always to show gratitude to God, as according to the communique “thanking God during difficult and challenging times helps us to trust God and live within His will and protection”.

It’s further that, gratitude to God in a thanksgiving attracts multiple blessings from God for His love and grace, as such transcends material blessing.

The communique urged Christians to avoid all forms of grumbling, doubts, ignorance, pride, bitterness, anger, self-centeredness, a critical spirit and other tendencies that could hinder God’s blessings if they must overcome life’s challenges as exemplified by Jesus Christ.

The synod also commended Governor Abdullahi Sule and his Deputy, Emmanuel Akabe for their relentless efforts in providing purposeful and inclusive leadership for the people of the State.

According to the statement, the setting up of peace and reconciliation committee into the Egbira and Bassa crisis in Toto Local Government Area, and the Interrogative Committee on the Odin and Ebe crisis in Udege Development Area, chaired by the Emir of Lafia, Sidi Bege I and Muhammed Bako the Emir of Karshi III, was a bold step towards maintaining peace and sanity in the trouble areas.

The 2024 Synod, with the theme, “In Everything Give Thanks”, thanked God for Nigeria’s uninterrupted Democracy from 1999 to date is 25 years and the 25 years of creation of the Diocese of Lafia.