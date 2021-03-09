Gunmen abduct infant,7 others in Taraba

About seven travellers were abducted on Monday evening along Takum-Wukari road in Taraba State after at least 10 gunmen mounted a roadblock and forced a commercial van conveying 10 passengers from Takum to Wukari town into the forest.

Maiwada Takum, relative to one of the abducted travellers, told BusinessDay in a telephone chat that the kidnappers took the travellers as well as a one-year-old boy.

According to him, the mother of the infant is traumatised and is hospitalised at a clinic in Takum.

While Takum said the van, a Sharon, was later found in a part of the Benue forest that shares a boundary with Chanchangi town, he explained that the kidnappers have not called relatives of the abducted passengers.

According to Takum, the Monday abduction is the second in three months as the kidnappers had earlier abducted a large number of persons from Takum town travelling along Takum-Wukari road and almost at the same spot.

Police spokesperson in the state, Leha Reform could not be reached for comment over the incident as his line was switched off when our reporter called him.