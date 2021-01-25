Gunmen adopt, kill Taraba council boss

Salihu Dovo, chairman of Ardo-kola local government area of Taraba State, has been killed by gunmen who kidnapped him in the early hours of Sunday.

The kidnappers called an official of the local government to announce the killing of the council boss. However, community members are suspecting a case of hired assassin’s.

A source said “they called an official of the council to inform him of the killing, telling them to go search for his corpse in the bush.

“Members of the community went into the bush and started looking for his which was found. The body has been taken to town now,” the source said on Sunday afternoon.

Salihu Dovo was kidnapped by gunmen who stormed his residence in Sabon Gari Jalingo at exactly 1 am on Sunday. He was later murdered by his assailants.

Another source who preferred anonymity also said the gunmen took the council chairman to an unknown destination and a few hours later, called his family members to come pick up his corpse in the bush.

According to the source, the men who were about 20 in number came in through the fence of the house, attacked the security guards before gaining entrance into the main building before whisking the council-boss away.

The source the gunmen also made away with some of their mobile phones. He said no ransom was demanded from the family.

David Misal, a spokesperson of the police in Taraba State, told Businessday via a telephone that two persons have been arrested in connection with the crime while investigations have been launched to fish out the killers.

The remains of the deceased have been moved to the morgue of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Jalingo.