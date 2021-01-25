COVID-19: Nigeria’s infection rate slows to 3 weeks-low at 964

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Sunday, recorded 964 new cases of COVID-19, the lowest infection rate since January 4, 2021.

The new cases bring Nigeria’s total infection number to 112,566.

Health experts fear that Nigeria could have more COV-19 cases than the reported. According to them, the test rate in Africa’s most populous nation is low compared to its peers with less population.

Nigeria as at Sunday has conducted 1,258,534 tests, as gathered from NCDC website.

While total COVID-19 death has reached 1,504, the public health agency said 2 new COVID-19 patients were confirmed dead in the last 24 hours to Sunday.

NCDC data shows that Nigeria had successfully treated and discharged 97,338 COVID-19 patients so far.

A breakdown of the new cases in the country shows that they were reported in 19 states.

Lagos State, the epicentre of COVID-19 in Nigeria, recorded 360 new infections bringing the total number of the infections in the state to 44,940.

Other states with new cases included, FCT 88, Ogun 73, Imo 72, Kaduna 67, Plateau 57, Abia 41, Osun 41, Rivers 32, Kano 26, Niger 24, Benue 23, Edo 20, Cross River 20, Akwa Ibom 8, Nasarawa, Zamfara and Ekiti recorded six each, Jigawa four.