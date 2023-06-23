Experts move to boost Nigeria’s leather industry

Experts in the Nigerian leather industry have reiterated their commitment to boost growth in the sector, which they noted occupies a strategic position in the economy.

The experts made this known during the just concluded 6th edition of the Lagos Leather Fair, which aims at advancing the growth of Nigeria’s leather industry.

Femi Olayebi, the founder of Lagos Leather Fair, expressed her gratitude and satisfaction at the growth, the continuity of legacy, and the impact of the annual leather fair.

“I appreciate the support and expert workmanship of the many brands, creatives, and exhibitors who were a part of this year’s edition and made it an absolute success,” she said.

“LLF is all about the quality and innovation of the craft, and it is great to see how much effort has been put in by everyone to uphold the highest quality standards known for at Lagos Leather Fair,” she further said.

“As an industry, we need to put the extra into the ordinary, ensuring that our products can sit anywhere in the world,” she added.

According to her, Nigeria is known for good quality leather, noting that with platforms like the Lagos Leather Fair, the sector will continue to advance.

“This fair has always been about creativity, innovation, networking, and coming together to tell the African story and I’m glad it was all captured in LLF 2023.”

The event was well-attended by key stakeholders and featured over 30 speakers who led thought-provoking conversations and workshops.

One of the key highlights of the event was an insightful panel session where experts examined the creative sector with an emphasis on the leather industry.

The session spotlighted how leather creatives in Nigeria can leverage collaboration to ensure economic growth within the industry and strategically position the Nigeria Leather industry as a premium sector globally.

“We launched this fair six years ago to change the narrative of the Nigerian leather industry and ensure professionals have a platform to deliberate on sustainable solutions and workable goals that cater to both local and global demands,” Olayebi said.

She noted that the essence of the fair is to explore various developments the industry has seen and its outlook while also building working relationships and nurturing a new generation of creatives.

“By connecting all the parties in the industry, Lagos Leather Fair will continue to unearth lasting solutions to key challenges facing the industry, ensuring leather remains a relevant instrument for the realization of the Zero-Oil Initiative.”

The fair also hosted exciting hands-on workshops, which guided leather designers through the process of building their unique brand identities and leveraging social media for business growth.

The fair continues to advocate for the growth of the Nigerian Leather industry. It is a constant reminder that made-in-Nigeria leather and products if given the right support, can compete and thrive in the international markets.