Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Cities gets a boost as states pledge land for project

President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Cities and Estates received a major boost recently as two state governments have committed to making land available for the initiative.

The two states are Nasarawa and Borno whose governors, Abdullahi Sule and Babagana Zulum respectively, pledged to make the land to ensure early access to affordable housing for their citizens.

The governors made the commitment during the commissioning of the first phase and flag-off of the second phase of the Nasarawa Technology Village in Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State recently.

Sule of Nasarawa State commended the Federal Government’s efforts in the housing sector and expressed the state government’s readiness to participate in the Renewed Hope Cities and Estates project.

He highlighted the importance of accessible housing for the welfare and economic development of the state and the country at large.

“The Technology Village, with its expected 1,962 housing units, will not only provide affordable shelter, but also serve as a technology hub, fostering sustainable development through IT innovation and training,” Governor Sule said.

Zulum of Borno, on his part, affirmed that his state had already secured land for the Renewed Hope housing project, positioning Borno as one of the first states to benefit from the programme.

He underscored the significance of decent shelter in addressing societal challenges and commended Governor Sule for his commitment to the project.

Ahmed Dangiwa, Minister of Housing and Urban Development, stressed the importance of quality housing in ensuring dignified living and productivity.

He commended the Nasarawa State government’s use of Public Private Partnerships (PPPs) for housing delivery, echoing the Federal Government’s focus on PPPs under the Renewed Hope Cities and Estates Programme.

Highlighting the programme’s scope, Dangiwa recalled the groundbreaking ceremony for 3,112 housing units project in Karsana, launched by President Bola Tinubu in February.

He revealed plans to build a substantial number of housing units in Nasarawa State, including the notable Gbagadalape project near the Nasarawa-FCT boundary.

“The expansion and siting of cities on the outskirts of the FCT are expected to decongest the city, reduce pressure on infrastructure, and generate employment opportunities in both the FCT and Nasarawa State,” the minister explained.