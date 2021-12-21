Ocean City launches smart city, creates destination for investors

Ocean City Lagos, a real estate development firm, has launched what is, arguably, Nigeria’s first green smart city.

Known as Ocean City Island, the new development which, experts say is in a class of its own, is an attempt by the developer to offer investors opportunities in a living, leisure and business environment.

The project set on 308 hectares reclaimed from the Atlantic Ocean promises, among its attention-arresting landmarks, what will be Africa’s tallest skyscraper.

According to its promoters, Ocean City Island seeks to, among other things, remake the Lagos oceanfront into the world’s next 5G-driven living, leisure and business environment.

This will set it apart from the already crammed Ikoyi, Victoria Island and Lekki Residential Scheme 1 districts.

Adewunmi Osagie, managing director, Sea Global Energy Company Nigeria Limited, described Ocean City Island as a trailblazing project developed to wield lavish architecture, daring engineering, environmental sensitivity and avant-garde infrastructure with futuristic recreational facilities.

According to her, with its promoter’s eco-friendly resume, the island city is designed as a self-sustaining community with every lifestyle facility and strong sustainable environment credentials that focus on flora and fauna protection.

“Its exclusive reliance on the 5G network indicates, uncomplicatedly, effective management of data collected from citizens and mechanical devices, processed and analyzed to monitor as well as manage traffic and transport systems, power and water supply networks and waste disposal among others”, Osagie said.

Ocean City Lagos occupies a stretch between Kuramo Waters along the Peninsula, with land access provided via an extension of Ahmadu Bello Way on Victoria Island.

Read also: Lekki-Epe road, health top priorities as Lagos raises N137.3bn bond

It is to be accessed by air and water through the proposed Ocean City Airport and by water via the Ocean Cruise Terminal.

All these will be offering comprehensive connection of its commercial, lifestyle and residential components to other parts of Nigeria and the world.

Osagie, who spoke at the unveiling of the project in Lagos at the weekend, disclosed that the carefully curated man-made island is divided into five districts, with each devoted to specific or combined uses.

The Five Cowrie District, a commerce-specific section, is targeted at investors in sectors such as financial services, logistics, hospitality and urban solutions among others.

The district will offer up-to-the-minute business infrastructure, host all strains of world-class events, seamlessly mixing business with pleasure via its top-tier recreational amenities.

The Adesola District is the proposed site of its transportation infrastructure, notably the Ocean City Airport, Cruise Terminal and that for land transportation that will provide a link with the rest of the world.

Its Aremu District will combine facilities for high-end shopping, arts, over 20 sports that include a football stadium, rowing and equestrian courses with a variety of restaurants, hip clubs, a theme park, beaches and marinas.

This district will also be the location of Ocean Medical City that will have, among its highlights, world-class medical facilities providing specialist care in various areas and a hospital with between 1,000 and 1,500-bed spaces; a university devoted to medical sciences and research with accommodation for staff and experts.

The Madaki District, a mixed-use location, will be home to gleaming residential towers and provide exclusive access to next level infrastructure, while the Gladys District, a wholly residential location, will be home to dream ocean-front homes and private marinas.

Frank Okosun, chief executive officer/Senior Partner, Knight Frank Nigeria, said the frontier-pushing location is the world’s next investment destination, as it will combine Lagos’ characteristic vibrancy with island-paradise tranquillity.

Okosun said island city will also be the location of the ritziest luxury residences, trend-setting commercial hubs, extravagant neighbourhoods, and top-notch medical facilities.

“It will have a vast range of amenities for sports, arts and entertainment-all in a single eco-friendly neighbourhood that offers livability index akin to what is found in such locations in the most developed parts of the world,” he noted.