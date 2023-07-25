New hotel facility unveiled, offers strong value propositions for investment

A new hotel facility was, at the weekend, unveiled in the Nigerian property market, offering strong value propositions that make it a destination for both investment and residence.

The facility, known as The Autograph Plus, and described as an investment project by its promoters, comes as a major shift in traditional hotel development, operations and management which the hospitality subsector of the market has seen over the years.

Besides its strategic location on Adeola Hopewell Street, Victorial Island, Lagos, The Autograph Plus, being developed by Cruxstone Investment and Development, boasts top of the range amenities that make its 86-unit apartments home away from home.

These amenities include Concierge Services, Spa and Sauna, State of the art gym, and Multi-Level Parking. Others are High-Speed, Paranomic Elevators, Valet Parking, Meeting Room, CCTV Camera, 24 hours Security, Health Station, Private Indoor Cinema, 24-hour Power Supply, Rooftop Edge Swimming Pool, Retail Spaces, Rooftop Lounge, Restaurant and Bar.

The facility, which benefits from the success story of the developer’s first signature purpose-built extended stay apartments, guarantees investors a minimum of 10 percent return on investment per annum.

Adetoro Bank-Omotoye, Cruxstone’s managing director, described The Autograph Plus as a collection of exquisite hotel suites, adding that the facility, which will rise 20 floors, will comprise studio apartments, 1-bedroom loft, i-bedroom apartment, 2-bedroom loft, 2-bedroom apartment, 3-bedroom apartment and 4-bedroom maisonette.

“Operating as hospitality enterprise, The Autograph Plus gives willing investors the opportunity to own hotel apartment units managed by a reputable hospitality brand and earn appreciable income upon operation,” Bank-Omotoye assured.

To deliver this facility with quality and safety of investment in mind, the developer has assembled project partners whose track records speak for their expertise in project delivery. These are BCL as building contractor, JITE Projects, piling contractor; EMMS Consulting Engineering Limited, Structural Engineers; iEPM Integral Engineers, Mechanical Engineers; Archtion, Architects, and APD, Project Managers.

With all these in place, Bolanle Golden, Cruxstone’s chief investment officer, said the new development was one for the future, urging potential investors to put their money where they would get value.

“Just as people should not work hard, but smart, investors should also invest smart. Invest in a product that will last till the next generation. Today, real estate is the best investment asset because of inflation which has made non-sense of people’s income. So, invest in The Autograph Plus today; it is a product where the value will be appreciating till the next generation,” Golden advised.

She added that, besides its high yield potential, The Autograph Plus also allows for equity release, meaning that an investor can sell, say 30 percent of the value of his apartment, and use the money to solve a pressing problem while the apartment continues to run as his investment asset.

Corroborating this, Bank-Omotoye said that the facility represents a unique opportunity for investors seeking high returns on investment, capital appreciation, hedge against inflation, financial stability, and generational wealth, noting that “the hospitality industry is rapidly changing, and The Autograph Plus will offer a ‘home away from home’ experience suitable for a quick-paced contemporary lifestyle.”

“We firmly believe that The Autograph Plus represents a unique investment opportunity that will bring a paradigm shift to the real estate industry in Victoria Island, Lagos and Nigeria at large. This project is poised to set the standard for luxury hotel apartments and create a new community of investors who seek to maximize their returns on real estate investment,” he added.