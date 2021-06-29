Luxury living in focus as Palton Morgan sets out to build Paramount Twin Towers

Consistent with its vision of becoming the preferred real estate group in Africa, Palton Morgan Holdings has set out to build Paramount Twin Towers. The facility promises to take luxury living to a new level of sophistication and change the skyline of its environment.

A leading investor and developer operating mostly at the luxury end of the property market, Palton Morgan is the parent brand of Propertymart and Grenadines Homes, developers of the iconic Oceanna in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The company has dedicated its resources to reinventing the concept of luxury living in Nigeria and to lead from the forefront. It commits itself to offering the most valuable and well-planned communities in Nigeria, driving its projects at ideal speed to deliver all luxury projects within delivery timelines.

Recently, the company signed a piling contract with Trevi Foundation to commence construction work on the Paramount Twin Towers—a magnificent facility located at Oniru Waterfront in Victoria Island.

Expectation is that Paramount Twin Towers will offer a unique blend of safe and secure community living that will make its residents feel at home right next to the Atlantic Ocean.

“To bring these magnificent towers to life, we have carefully selected the best architect, project management team, and contractors to exceed our customers’ expectations”, Nidal Turjman, the company’s Group Chief Operating Officer, assured.

Massimo Cagna, the General Manager, Trevi Foundation, expressed delight at the second opportunity to work with Palton Morgan on the project, commending the group for their transparency and professionalism during the selection process.

“I worked with the company on the Oceanna project, and they have great working structure and human resources”, he said.

Peter Raven, Palton Morgan’s Director of Projects and Development, cited the group’s desire to be the best as the motivation for selecting only the best project managers and contracting companies for their projects.

“Palton Morgan is on a mission to lead the real estate sector in Africa with revolutionary ideas and strategies that will fuel great innovations within the Nigerian property market. We are building sophisticated masterpieces and creating new standards for luxury living,” he noted.

He explained that “the Paramount Twin Towers project is among the most desired sophisticated projects in the Nigerian luxury real estate segment, assuring that, when complete, it will be a significant part of their customers’ success stories.

“So, today, we have successfully engaged the finest international teams and contractors who have successfully delivered the best iconic projects in the world,” he said.

Mumtaz Zaidi, Palton Morgan’s Group Commercial Director, said the group had completed the sale of Tower A and were starting on Tower B soon. “We are happy that our customers have shown genuine interest in Paramount Twin Towers because of its location, community concept, world-class amenities and value for money,” he added.