LASRERA hosts confab to redefine real estate market, showcase opportunities

Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (LASRERA) says it will be hosting the third edition of the Lagos Real Estate Market Place Conference and Exhibitions with the aim of redefining the state’s real estate market and showcasing the opportunities it offers.

The agency, in a statement at the weekend, disclosed that the conference and exhibitions had been scheduled for Tuesday, December 7 and Wednesday, December 8, 2022, at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

“Discussions at the event will take the form of a Town Hall Meeting and will centre around the conference theme, ‘The Lagos Real Estate Emerging Markets: Mitigating Potential Risks,” Toke Benson-Awoyinka, Special Adviser to the state governor on housing, said.

Benson-Awoyinka emphasized the need for stakeholders in the real estate sector to protect it from impostors whose actions portend great risk to the sector.

She said that seasoned speakers were expected at this year’s conference and were to deliberate on potential risks in real estate transactions, laws that protect real estate investment and transactions, policies and guidelines on Lagos real estate sector.

This event is meant to redefine the state’s real estate market, meet development standard, attract more international investment and showcase opportunities in the state’s real estate market, The special adviser said.

She assured that LASRERA would continue to play its role as the regulator in the built sector, and curb the potential risks for investors in the market. She, therefore, urged individuals and organisations that were yet to register with the agency to do so at the conference.

She promised that the state government would sustain the annual conference for the stakeholders to brainstorm on how to ensure that real estate business transactions met the smart city dream of the state government.