How leveraging social media analytics can deepen real estate penetration in Nigeria

No single tool has changed the landscape of the 21st century like the Internet. The ability of people and businesses to congregate virtually has been a virtual game-changer for the world and it is the same tool that Sandro Stadelmann is using to reform the face of real estate.

Stadelmann, is an Austrian real estate entrepreneur who uses social media to disrupt the sector in his native country of Austral. “Social media is a tool and I use it to by employing analytics and other data for business use,” said Stadelmann.

According to him, realtors must take advantage of the information provided by social media and digital marketing stating that a lot of what the world is up to is there in this day and age.

The real estate entrepreneur has not had his success easily, having to navigate a difficult childhood. “I didn’t have an easy youth and when I was 20, I decided to do a year abroad in the military,” said Stadelmann stating that he decided to pursue a career in the real estate business after the service.

Stadelmann set up his company, Mister Immo GmbH, in 2017 after serving in the military abroad, which allowed him set up his ideas in the real world.

“We want to show them how to link with the buyers and sellers that are now increasingly resident on the internet because that’s the future,” said Stadelmann disclosed that his biggest desire is to get people up to speed with the digital aspect of real estate.

Beyond deploying digital tools for real estate success, Stadelmann places his focus on the strength of his company’s customer service, which to him is a critical part of the business.

“Me and my team go the extra mile for our customers. “We rely on highly effective marketing and ensure that both interested parties and real estate sellers receive the best possible advice,” he stated.