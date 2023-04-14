How Finebricks Properties is providing affordable housing

Finebricks Properties and Investment Limited is revolutionizing the real estate landscape and providing affordable housing initiative for Nigerians.

Finebricks, a premium real estate development that offers luxury and comfort at an affordable price has launched the Ivana Court to bridge the country’s huge housing deficits.

Deju Adeoye, chief executive officer of Finebricks Properties described Ivana Court as an ideal opportunity for investors who want to earn high return on investment and rental income or for end-users who want to enjoy a peaceful and comfortable lifestyle.

Adeoye noted that Ivana Court is an estate designed to meet the needs of discerning home buyers who place a premium on quality, convenience and security.

He said each apartment features spacious living and dining areas, modern kitchen and bathrooms, fitted wardrobes and air conditioners.

The development according to him also boasts of a well-landscaped compound, ample parking space, 24-hour security, backup generator and water treatment plant.

The launch of the estate took place recently at the project site and had several dignitaries and captains of industry in attendance. This is following the successful launch, subscription and delivery of their flagship estate, Sherwood Court, and other estates such as Ile-Ola (Phases I to III) and Omoluabi Estate(s) respectively.

Ivana Court is a fully serviced apartment comprising two blocks of six units of two-bedroom apartments with a swimming pool. It is located inside Thomas Estate behind Ajiwe Police station, Ajah.

The estate is strategically located in a serene and gated estate with easy access to major roads, shopping malls, schools, hospitals and other amenities. Some important landmarks around the estate include the Thomas Estate, Royal Gardens, Domino’s Pizza, Lagos Business School, shopping malls/atm galleries, and more.

It comes with Certificate of Occupancy as the title document and is currently selling at N43 million per unit for six months and N46 million for 12 months with an initial deposit of N5 million. Interested buyers can contact Finebricks Properties Ltd or visit www.finebricks.com.ng for more information and viewing arrangements.