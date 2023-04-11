Firm urges investment in real estate to hedge funds against inflation

Escort Realty, a real estate firm based in Lagos, has urged Nigerians to invest in real estate as part of strategies to hedge their funds against the bad effect of inflation while also earning good returns on such investment in future.

John Igbinosa, co-founder, Escort Realty, gave this advice during the allocation of property to clients at The Genesis Estate in Epe recently.

Igbinosa said the allocation was part of the company’s efforts

to help people invest in real estate for future profitability. “When inflation happens, it erodes investment of some people, while it profits others who are savvy investors and have hedged their funds against it,” he said.

Read also: Liquid Bricks: The PropTech revolutionizing Nigeria’s real estate industry

“I encourage youths to key into property investment as it is an opportunity for them to secure their financial future,” he said.

Also at the event, Fabian George, co-founder, Escort Realty, shared his views on the future of real estate in Lagos, saying that owning a property in the city in a location like Epe could make anyone a billionaire by 2030. He encouraged investing in Escort Realty’s newly launched property, Eko Gardens, highlighting its strategic location and income potential.

“Epe has already attracted billionaire investors like Femi Otedola and Aliko Dangote and many other investors like them are also taking advantage of the opportunities in the area; owning a property in Epe is a smart investment move that guarantees a lifetime of income,” he said.