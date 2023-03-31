Liquid Bricks: The PropTech revolutionizing Nigeria’s real estate industry

In the ever-growing world of real estate, Liquid Bricks has emerged as the pioneer one-stop and secured PropTech/Real Estate Tech Company.

It is a one-stop shop for varieties of real estate and infrastructure needs, offering a range of services to buyers, sellers, brokers, investors and other real estate stakeholders.

With its powerful marketing and referral program, Liquid Bricks has become an independent online property transaction hub that provides transparent engagement processes through its online platforms.

Liquid Bricks, founded by Yusuf Akinrinade, a lawyer of over a decade cognate experience in real estate consulting and investment, is beyond a property listing or property advertisement platform.

It is a Real-Time Digital Clearinghouse for all Real Estate and Infrastructure related transactions that provides end-to-end solutions for all aspects of the real estate business. The platform offers a range of services, including free property listing, buying and selling, renting and letting, leasing and leasing out among others.

The platform also offers opportunities for those seeking investors and developers for their real estate and infrastructure projects on the one hand as well as developers and investors seeking to undertake projects such as Joint Venture, Development Lease, Land Documentation Financing, Dredging and Reclamation, Bush Clearing, etc, on the other hand.

One of the key strengths of Liquid Bricks is its focus on building a community of real estate professionals in Nigeria. The company offers the largest e-gathering of real estate professional brokers/agent, solicitors, estate surveyors & valuers, etc, by providing a platform for them to broker deals on behalf of their clients through a dedicated App – Liquid Attorney (click to download), available on Google Play store.

This community is a valuable resource for every real estate stakeholder, as it ensures that they have access to the best real estate professionals in the industry.

The process of service delivery at Liquid Bricks is designed to be simple, efficient, and transparent. The platform is user-friendly, with a simple and intuitive interface.

Clients can browse through the extensive listings of properties and make inquiries. They can equally list their properties for sale, let, leasing etc, free of charge and receive inquiries from potential customers via a dedicated App – Liquid Bricks (click to download), also available on Google Play store.

In addition to its Mobile Apps, Liquid Bricks services are accessible via her website at www.lbrix.com where all users (clients and attorneys) can access the platform through browsers on smartphones, tablets, laptops, desktops, etc, making it easy to browse listings, make inquiries, and manage transactions on the go. The apps also provide real-time updates on the status of transactions, ensuring that stakeholders are always up-to-date on the progress of their transactions.

The security of properties listed on Liquid Bricks is of utmost importance. The company uses state-of-the-art encryption technology to ensure that all transactions are secure, and personal information protected. The company also uses a multi-step verification process to ensure that all users are genuine and that all transactions are legitimate.

This focus on security ensures that users can have confidence in the platform and the transactions conducted on it.

In addition, Liquid Bricks is equally working on enhancing user experience in accessing her services via the introduction of artificial intelligence in request matching and search for listings. This is an update coming in few weeks to make the platform as simplified and fulfilling as possible for users. This is another innovation in the making targeted at transforming how real estate business is done in Nigeria, Africa and beyond. Watch out for this.

Liquid Bricks is currently one of the most valuable and impactful companies in the Nigerian real estate industry with over 3 Trillion Naira worth of genuine and verified properties listed, making it the largest online real estate marketplaces for VERIFIED properties in the country.

This extensive listing of properties ensures that buyers, renters, developers have a wide range of options to choose from, while sellers, landlords, etc can reach a large audience of potential clients.

In conclusion, Liquid Bricks is a game-changer in the Nigerian real estate industry. The company’s focus on building a community of real estate professionals, its end-to-end solutions, and its commitment to security and transparency make it the go-to platform for all real estate and infrastructure needs. The company’s apps, user-friendly platform, and extensive listing of properties ensure that buyers and sellers have a seamless and efficient real estate experience.

Visit the company website at www.lbrix.com for more.