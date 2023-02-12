Firm launches Global Realtors Connect to empower Nigerians

Paradise Investment Network Cooperative (PINCOOP) has launched Global Realtors Connect, a real estate consultants community network aimed at equipping realtors with professional knowledge of the industry.

At the launch and first breakfast event of Global Realtors Connect in Lagos which brought together experts in different fields of the real estate industry, participants were enlightened on the industry trends and the processes of making positive impacts.

According to Christy Kanu, PINCOOP and Global Realtors Connect founder, the initiative is designed to create a community of real estate professionals who will be trained to acquire relevant knowledge and expertise of the industry where members will be exposed to various opportunities in the real estate sector.

Kanu said that, “Global Realtors Connect is projected to becoming the largest realtors and marketers network in Africa in the next five years with members open to several opportunities including, direct property sales, mouthwatering commission plans, bonuses and incentives, all-expenses-paid overseas familiarization trips and standard referral tree programme amongst others.”

“We are constantly thinking and putting into practice ideas and processes that will leave a lasting legacy on majority of Nigerians, hence we are introducing the Global Realtors Connect community to train and foster a network of professional realtors to serve the Nigeria real estate industry perfectly,” she explained.

Specifically, at the first breakfast event of the Global Realtors Connect, Christy expressed excitement at the first training of the community borne from her passion for the industry. “I am so happy that we had our first training and different beginners and consultants participated with the aim to learn about the rudiments of the real estate sector as well as get impactful knowledge that will lead to sales closures and make them better network marketers,” she stated.

In the same vein, one of the leading facilitators at the first Global Realtors Connect breakfast, Kemal Onuoha, COO of Buxstone Properties shared interesting insights on how the participants could leverage opportunities in the society to make winning and lasting impact.

Several participants at the Global Realtors Connect programme expressed their happiness at the relevance of what they learnt including building confidence, potential client identification and meeting, networking and sales closures.