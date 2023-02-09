Real estate has potential to drive economic growth – MD, Wemabod

Oluyemi Ejidiran, Managing Director/ CEO, Wemabod Limited, said the real estate sector can help drive Nigeria’s economic growth if well harnessed.

“The real estate sector is a crucial component of the Nigerian economy and has the potential to drive economic growth and job creation,” Ejidiran said during a recent media parley on the Wemabod Real Estate Outlook Conference 2023.

The Wemabod Real Estate Outlook Conference 2023, which will take place on Friday 10 February, aims to promote investment, facilitate collaboration, and drive growth in the industry.

The theme for this year’s conference is, ‘Enhancing Real Estate Business Amidst Uncertain Macro-Economic Dynamics.

According to Ejidiran, the hybrid conference will provide a platform for meaningful dialogue, collaboration that will help drive growth in the sector.

“The Wemabod Real Estate Outlook Conference 2023 is an opportunity for all stakeholders to come together and discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the industry,” he said.

He further disclosed that the conference is expected to attract attendees from across the world, providing a unique opportunity for real estate professionals to meet, network, and learn from each other.

“We believe that by bringing together industry leaders and other relevant stakeholders, this Outlook Conference will help to advance the sector and create new opportunities for growth,” he said.

The conference will feature a keynote address by Bismarck Rewane, MD/CEO Financial Derivative Company Limited, and sessions by key players in the industry.

Expectedly, it will also bring together top industry leaders, developers, investors, government officials, and other relevant stakeholders to discuss the current state and future of the real estate sector in Nigeria.

It is intended that the conference will build consensus among real estate practitioners, consultants, contractors, finance experts and economists, on new trends and required actions to open up investment decisions in the real-estate sector of the economy, thereby ensuring growth.

Accordingly, participants will have the opportunity to network with other industry professionals and attend workshops on various aspects of real estate development and investment.