Finebricks tackles housing deficit with launch of SherWood Court

In a move to provide affordable housing and support the federal government in tackling the country’s housing deficit, Finebricks &Properties Investment Limited has launched the SherWood Court.

The SherWood Court – a mini estate with four units of 4BR Terraces, six units of 3BR semi-detached duplexes, and one unit of 3BR fully detached duplex – had a groundbreaking event in November 2022.

Located in Sangotedo Ajah (Vintage Estate), the estate is near major landmarks like Lagos Business School, Fara Park, and Lufasi Nature Part amongst others. Amidst pomp and pageantry, FineBricks did a handover ceremony of unit a completed and furnished 3Bedroom duplex.

The event had in attendance company representatives, captains of industry, consultants, proxy of the client, excos of the estate community amongst others these diverse stakeholders gave their goodwill messages at separate intervals.

The client expressed his deepest satisfaction at the quality of materials used, attention to detail, and professionalism, inter alia.

“The ceremony was concluded with music and dance. It was a day filled with laughter, and joy, as everyone came together to celebrate a new beginning. SherWood Court is a functional estate with occupants currently living within,” according to a statement.

Under the visionary leadership of Oladeji Adeoye, managing director, FineBricks has grown in leaps and bounds, launching other products like Ile-Ola Estate & Omoluabi Estate respectively in Epe.

In a bid to continue its winning streak, FineBricks will be launching a new estate, Ivana Court comes April 1st. This is a premium estate characterized by its urban lifestyle, premium sense of security, unequaled comfort, and affordability.