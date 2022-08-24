Esso Properties opens new branch to expand operations

Esso Properties Limited, one of Nigeria’s integrated real estate development and investment companies has opened a new branch in Festac Town, making it the first branch in Lagos Mainland.

The company, which was established over five years ago with estates in Lagos and Awka with the hope to expand to Enugu, Owerri, Asaba, and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja before the end of the year, now has four offices namely Shapatti and Ikota (Lagos Island), Awka as well as the new one in Festac Town.

While welcoming guests to the new office, Smith Ezenagu, managing director and chief executive officer of Esso Properties Limited said, “the company in its over five years of establishment parades experts with decades of experience in the industry.”

According to him, it was a major landmark in the history of Esso Properties Limited as they open operations on the mainland, here in Lagos. “It underscores the importance we attach to residents of the mainland and we can assure you that we are here today not to make up the numbers but to make a remarkable difference in the industry,” Ezenagu stated.

‘’At Esso Properties Limited, we understand the needs of the people and we have estates which are tailor-made for them. We are therefore not throwing up estates and pushing them into the market. But we have carefully studied the needs analysis of the people and we have come up with estates that are tailor-made to address those needs. These estates are Berry Prime Estate, Sunray Estate, and Summer View Estate in Awka while we have Sunray Estate, Emerald Gardens, Silverland Gardens, Summer View Estate, and Solex Villa Estate in Lagos.

‘’In addition, we are graduating over Real estate students from the third batch in Lagos and second batch in Awka of our Esso Academy at this landmark event, Esso Properties Partners Network. We can state unequivocally that a lot started the journey but these graduates today persevered and they are on a journey to make a difference in our industry,‘’ he added.