Emerging innovations, skilled workforce to reshape the construction industry – Essang

Nigeria’s construction industry is on the verge of a transformation that could reshape the nation’s infrastructure landscape.

Effiong Essang, an architect and a real estate expert, has said that the emerging technological innovation, skilled workforce, efficient project execution, and comprehensive framework are a guide to reshaping the country’s construction industry.

He stated that central to the vision is the imperative of sustainable infrastructure while recognizing the urgency of addressing environmental, social, and economic concerns.

According to him, the construction sector is embracing practices that leave a minimal ecological footprint – from integrating energy-efficient systems and renewable energy sources to managing waste responsibly, noting that these efforts aim to align projects with environmental considerations.

“Technological innovation is set to be the driving force behind this transformation. Tools such as Building Information Modeling (BIM), the Internet of Things (IoT), and automation are poised to revolutionize project planning, design, and execution,” Essang said.

“By streamlining processes, enhancing productivity, reducing costs, and ensuring rigorous quality control, these technologies promise to elevate the industry’s capabilities,” he stated.

He noted that at the core of the country’s construction ecosystem vision is the development of a highly skilled workforce, saying that through investments in vocational training, apprenticeships, and certification programs the expertise of professionals in the industry will be raised.

“This emphasis on skills aims to ensure that the industry not only keeps pace with evolving methodologies and technologies but also sets new standards.”

He stated that collaboration is a vital factor in the construction ecosystem’s success, calling on architects, engineers, contractors, suppliers, government agencies, and local communities to collaborate and work closely.

“By sharing knowledge, forging partnerships, and engaging in joint projects, these stakeholders can ignite innovation and create synergies that drive sustainable growth,” he said.

“Efficient project management is another linchpin of this vision. By embracing robust planning, transparent procurement, streamlined regulatory processes, and proactive risk management, the goal is to achieve timely and cost-effective project delivery,” the architect said.

He noted that through these practices, the construction industry seeks to not only meet but consistently exceed stakeholder expectations.

He added that local empowerment and inclusion are essential components of the roadmap.

“Fostering indigenous entrepreneurship and economic growth entails promoting local content. This includes facilitating local participation and supporting Nigerian construction firms and professionals.

“Initiatives such as improved access to financing, capacity-building programs, and equitable competition in tender processes aim to invigorate the local construction landscape.”

“The unwavering commitment to safety and quality assurance cannot be overstated. Rigorous safety standards and stringent quality control measures are paramount.

“Through well-defined regulatory frameworks, regular inspections, and meticulous certification processes, the construction ecosystem endeavours to build projects that not only stand the test of time but also prioritize the well-being of all stakeholders.”