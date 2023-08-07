Why companies lost billions of naira due to FX losses

President Bola Tinubu has taken companies unawares of foreign exchange reforms as they record N716.8 billion FX losses in the second-quarter earnings season.

With the rapid pace of reforms in this current administration, most companies who obtained loans at N465/$1 will have to pay more at N788/$1 as at last Friday.

Three of the biggest firms which are MTN Nigeria, Nestle and Dangote Cement account for 51.5 per cent of the total N716.8 billion FX losses in the first half of 2023.

Olufisayo Ademilua, senior consumer goods analyst at CardinalStone securities said Nigerian firms, especially some consumer goods and industrial goods companies, reported FX losses during the second quarter, primarily attributed to the significant currency depreciation during the quarter.

“President Tinubu announced a unified exchange rate, leading to a significant weakness in the Naira against the dollar (from N465/$1 to N760/$). Prior to the currency depreciation, these companies already had huge foreign exposure via letters of credit or trade payables used to procure imported raw materials (for FMCG companies) and imported machinery used for factory operations,” she said.

Ademilua stated that the realisation of these FX losses depends on the nature of the borrowings. “For companies with short-term borrowings, the payment could likely impact their subsequent cash flow when they pay up.

“However, for companies that have a large chunk of their borrowings as long-term debt, the company could have leeway in amortising. We also think that the source of borrowings could affect the payment of these loans. For example, companies that took debt from their parent companies could receive more leniency in payment,” she added.

Nestle Nigeria intergroup loans stood at $390.24 million in June 2023 and $318.54 million in December 2022.

Unilever said in a note that it is exposed to foreign exchange risk arising from various currency exposures. The currencies in which these transactions are primarily denominated are US dollars, Pound sterling, Euro, and Rand.

Ademilua said the firms anticipated the naira devaluation, which explains why some companies were engaged in hedging instruments. She cited an example of most consumer goods companies that are engaged in derivatives to hedge against foreign exchange risks, saying these numbers may reflect their full-year results.

While discussing how FX losses can lead to laying off workers, she said laying off workers depends more on business restructuring. “For companies that could be involved in acquisitions, it might lead to a decrease in the labour force while other companies that plan to divert or sell off a part of their business could lay off workers.”

Muda Yusuf, chief executive officer, of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprises, said the primary exposure for the firms which recorded FX losses is foreign exchange exposure because if there have facilities that are denominated in foreign currency taken by the firms then they will have high foreign currency exposure.

He said firms with foreign currency exposure as a result of borrowings in foreign currency will be hit by the naira depreciation which results in FX losses.

He stated that foreign currency assets such as savings and investment in Eurobonds will lead to a gain for the firms but the value of debt a few months ago will be lower than it is now as naira devaluations have led to an increased value of debt denominated in foreign currency.

After trading on Wednesday, the dollar was quoted at N741.64/$1 as against N789.08/$1 quoted on Tuesday at the I&E window, data from the FMDQ has revealed.

On Tuesday, the official market lost 4.25 percent as it closed at N789.08 per dollar on Tuesday from N756.94/$1 on Monday.

“FX losses for these firms is a one-time adjustment and it is not going to happen all the time because exchange rate risk has now materialised,” Yusuf said, adding that the firms with FX losses can hedge for future transactions because they are already victims of the exchange rate risk.

A source who wanted to remain anonymous told BusinessDay that: “there is a firm that I know very well that has lost close to N650 million as reflected in its draft audit report for 2022. It is because of the differences in FX rates.

“This is a company that used to pay about N100 million tax to the govt in the past but its profit before tax in 2022 is less than N30 million,” the source stated.

The source further said what would be tax to be paid for the year 2022? The tax consultant is still calculating as the chairman of the board of directors and other directors are studying the draft audit report.

“Very serious issue firms are going to face in the coming months,” the source said.

Nigerian Breweries has announced a price increase on all their products effective August 10, 2023, saying that the price hike became necessary due to the continued rise in input costs and the necessity to mitigate its impact.

“This s to inform you that we will review the prices of some of our SKUs (Stock Keeping Units) effective Thursday 10th August 2023. This review has become necessary because of continued rising input costs and the need to mitigate the impact,” the letter signed by Ayo Lawal, the company’s sales director said.

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), a British multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company has announced plans to exit Nigeria, after 51 years of operation in Nigeria.

“In our published Q2 results we disclosed that the GSK UK Group has informed GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria PLC of its strategic intent to cease commercialization of its prescription medicines and vaccines in Nigeria through the GSK local operating companies and transition to a third-party direct distribution model for its pharmaceutical products,” GSK Nigeria Plc said in a statement seen by BusinessDay.

GSK realised and unrealised foreign exchange losses stood at N10.95 billion in the first half of 2023 from N17.19 million in the first half of 2022.

GSK’s staff dropped to 51 in the entire year of 2022 from 64 in a similar period of 2021 with salaries which stood at N771.79 million in 2022, a 36 percent increase from N1.5 billion in 2021.