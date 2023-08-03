FX reforms, subsidy removal necessary for Nigeria to win – Soludo

Chukwuma Soludo, governor of Anambra State says Nigeria must undergo disruptive changes in order to emerge “victorious” given the removal of fuel subsidies and the floating of the naira.

This was said at the commissioning of the Solution Innovation District in Awka, the state capital, Punch reported.

Soludo noted that there is a need to embrace technology and human capital as the country moves forward.

“The world may be going east or west, but Nigeria must go through necessary disruptive changes. The removal of subsidies and the floating of exchange rates are just some of these changes. It is quite auspicious that we are opening this district at this critical time,” Soludo said.

Read also: Meet Surajudeen Ajibola Basiru, the new APC national secretary

“Our greatest resource is our human capital, and we want to mine it to its infinite elasticity. Only those who can see tomorrow. Only those who plan and work towards it can control the future. I ask our youths to look up to opportunities in these ongoing disruptive changes,” Soludo added.

Soludo noted that the state would empower youths in the state to ensure that they control the future and become world champions.

“In a digital age, human capital appreciates with continuous usage. We must keep on innovating and acquiring multiple scalable skills to control the future. We want the youths and children of Ndi Anambra to be prepared for this future- invention, innovation, and technology.

“We must focus on tomorrow. The old order is gone, so let’s not cry to bring it back. We are empowering and training our youths to control the future and become champions of the world.

“Technology is our mantra. We want to get technology to become our culture. Everything is technology and technology is everywhere. The 0.01 criminals that cause a nuisance in our society cannot define us. They are completely insignificant,” Soludo said.