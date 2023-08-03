Meet Surajudeen Ajibola Basiru, the new APC national secretary

Surajudeen Ajibola Basiru, a Nigerian Senator known for his contributions to both the legal and legislative spheres has been elected today as the national secretary for the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC).

Basiru was elected alongside Abdullahi Ganduje, the former governor of Kano State, at the 12th National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the APC held at the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton in Abuja.

Educational Background and Legal Career:

Born on 1st July 1972, Senator Basiru embarked on his academic journey by studying Arabic and Islamic Studies at the University of Ilorin. However, he later shifted his focus to Law and obtained his LL.B. (Hons) Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Lagos in 2000. He furthered his legal education at The Nigeria Law School in Abuja, earning a Second Class, Upper Division.

Continuing his pursuit of knowledge, he pursued a Master of Laws (LLM) degree at the University of Lagos, specializing in Secured Credit Transactions, Planning & Compulsory Acquisition, Law of the Sea, and Comparative Company Law. In 2016, Senator Basiru achieved a Ph.D. in Property Law from the University of Lagos.

Read also: Ganduje emerges APC NEC national chairman, Bashiru secretary

Political Career and Achievements:

Senator Basiru’s political journey began with his affiliation to the Alliance for Democracy (AD), which later transformed into the Action Congress (AC), Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), and eventually the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He served as a commissioner during the administration of Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, where he held key positions, including Honorable Commissioner of Regional Integration and Special Duties, and later Honorable Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice for Osun State.

In 2019, Senator Basiru’s commitment and dedication to public service led him to represent Osun Central Senatorial District as a member of the All Progressive Congress (APC). He made significant contributions as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Diaspora, Non-Governmental Organisations, and Civil Societies. He was later appointed as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs (Senate Spokesperson).

During his time as a senator, Senator Basiru was an active member of various Senate Committees, including Airforce, Downstream Petroleum Sector, Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Petroleum Resources, and States and Local Governments.