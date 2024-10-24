Unveiling Niger state’s mineral riches amidst illegal mining challenges

Niger State, Nigeria’s largest expanse, is a treasure trove of mineral wealth, spanning 76,363 km2 of untapped potential. Despite being blessed with these treasures, the state grapples with the dual challenges of illegal mining and nomadic exploitation, transforming fertile lands into battlegrounds for the pursuit of hidden riches. BusinessDay’s RUTH TENE, with the support of Global Rights Nigeria, writes that, as we delve into the heart of Niger’s mineral bounty, we must confront the urgent need for sustainable practices and regulatory measures to protect both the environment and the livelihoods of local communities.

“Apart from the mining collapse that we have witnessed, these areas are also faced with the issue of banditry and flooding while they are trying to cope with those mine collapses.”

“Yes, I am an illegal miner, but I take no pride in this. Who wants to be constantly chased like a thief, beaten by the harshness of the sun or the rains and clothed in the mud in search of two thousand naira daily only?”

These were the words of Rifkatu Nadir, a 35-year-old mother of four, seen digging into the roughly dug land of MI Wushishi Housing Estate, an illegal mining site located in the very heart of Minna, the Niger state capital.

Rifkatu Nadir is not a member of any cooperative, she tells BUSINESSDAY as she tries to convince the reporter that her illegal activity is borne out of necessity.

“We do not have money and will not be allowed to join the cooperative. I have not gone to register, but when I made enquiries, I was informed that membership is only granted to gainfully employed people.”

“Insecurity remains the major challenge of the state, which, if tackled, we can work with the resources within the state. When there is no peace, you can’t think of wealth, so insecurity touches all lives.”

Speaking in the Hausa dialect, Rifkatu said, “Illegal mining is dangerous and risky, and I really do not wish to do it, but how will I and my 4 children survive?” My husband sometimes gets the little he does from petty jobs, but it is never enough.

Asked about the gains she makes, she said, “Sometimes it is not even worth it. On a daily basis, I get N2000, and on a very good day, one can get some gold dust worth N10,000, but those are very rare. In fact, sometimes I go home with nothing. The government sent task forces after us; even this morning when I came, I learnt they had come, so I had to hide in the bush until the road was clear before I returned to continue mining. Besides the security officials chasing us off, the owners of the lands fight us,” she added.

Rifkatu’s situation is not peculiar, as spanning the area, a number of women and children are seen scouting and digging for gold in the harsh Niger sun. However, industry watchers in the state insist it will benefit the illegal miners more if they were to form themselves into a cooperative.

Speaking with Businessday, Habibu Wushishi, co-chair, Federation of Nigerian Mining Host Communities, said illegal mining is really a challenge in the state.

“We want to say very clearly that we are sitting on a time bomb because even in the state capital, you see lots of illegal miners using all sorts of chemicals, which could be a disaster waiting to happen. They degrade the environment, which brings about flooding, and deaths to domestic animals, and even humans because people fall ill, day in and day out.

Speaking on the collapsed mines, Wushishi said, “Just recently we witnessed multiple mines collapsing, leaving many deaths and others severely injured. Some cases are not even reported.”.

On the collapse, Wushishi said, “We had three mines’ collapses, one in Galadinmankogo with over 60 people, another in Kaffin-koro, which claimed two lives, and we also had the drowning of a woman and her daughter around the MI Wushishi Housing Estate, who both died.

He alleged that the operators of the mines were operating expired leases. “The lease is supposed to last for some number of years, after which it goes. However, the operators kept working on the site even though the lease had expired. They are not supposed to have stayed longer than when the pits collapsed, but they have been operating there because these are areas that are hard to reach.”

Responding to the failure to rescue some people, he said, “It’s more or less like a very heavy rock up there, and there is this depth of the distance, so the more efforts are made to bring them out, the more they sink. The location is in a marshy area, so you cannot take heavy equipment into the place. Coupled with the insecurity, bringing in professional people to go in there is very dangerous.”

Wushishi informed that, because Niger state borders states that share borders with other countries, including Niger and Benin Republic, it was porous for immigrants’ infiltration, which informed the Niger state government in conjunction with the Ministry of Mineral Resources, the Chairman Mining Association of Nigeria, and CSOs to set up a task force where they teach community members to safeguard rules”.

“We have sensitised them to register and form cooperatives, working with the state ministry of mines and even Global Rights, where we were able to get some of them registered and sensitise them on their rights.”

He stressed the benefits of joining the cooperatives to include legalisation, profitability, and safety.

Meanwhile, Yunusa Mohammaed Nahauni, permanent secretary, Ministry of Mineral Resources, Niger State who spoke on the collapse said “A number of mines collapsed in Niger state, they include a mining site in Galkogo village and the African Minerals and Logistics Limited, Galadima Kogo, both in Shiroro local government area of Niger state as well as that of Birnin Gwari of Adunu ward, Paikoro Local Government area, all in Niger state. However, that of Galadima Kogo was the worst because of the high number of victims and casualties. I can categorically tell you there were 21 victims. 7 are out and are in critical condition, while 14 died.”

“The collapse happened on an operational mine site, but I can say the mineral title owner was not adhering to standard practices. Lots of factors contributed to the collapse, including disregard for due process, lack of professionalism, and total disregard for global mining practices. With all of the above, the potential for collapse was high.”

As a team from Niger State, we went saw and reported back. We also offered necessary assistance based on the association we have with the Miners Association of Nigeria, Niger’s state chapter, as well as the Niger State Union of Mine Workers in collaboration with the leaseholder to commence rescue operations of victims. The governor also ordered the suspension of mining in the state because of the level of insecurity.

On the registered number of miners in the state, the permanent secretary said, “We do not have the data of miners in the state, and that’s why this administration came up with the strategy of profiling. However, there hasn’t been lots of feedback, as many of the title’s owners have failed to show up. The state government has however decided to form a task force, which we are presently working on by God’s grace.”

He noted that while the registration of mineral title holders is the responsibility of the federal government, miners owe it to the state to inform on their activities.

“The states bear the consequences in terms of devastated environments, which are components of mining sites. You cannot just enter and start working. There must be at least a work plan for a Community Development Agreement (CDA) that informs the community on what the community stands to benefit from your operations on their land, mutually signed by the company and the community.

Nahauni, who claimed ignorance of the state benefiting from the federal government’s 13 percent derivative on mining, said, “I know nothing about that, but I know the state government is trying to curtail the engagement of underaged children in mining in the state because it is child abuse.”.

He also informed me that the state had not domesticated the Child Rights Act (CRA). “We, however, partner with the federal government in the sensitisation and education of citizens as regards child development.”.

The permanent secretary further informed that “in empathy with families of victims, the Niger state government had disbursed the sum of fifty million naira only (N50m) to support survivors and families of victims. The licence owner also did very well during the period, as he provided food to the workers involved in the rescue mission, all through the period.”

Similarly, Garba Adamu, the director of mining in the ministry, stressed the need for due process in mining in the state.

“If you discover mineral resources behind your house, quickly join or form a cooperative to get a certificate, then take that certificate to the Artisanal and Small-Scale Mining (ASM) department of the Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals Development, where you may be offered one cadastral unit to operate; this is totally different from the licensing given by the mining cadastral office (MCO).”.

He noted that some illegal miners are graduates without jobs who have found that they can eat instead of going to steal, and that’s why we say instead of chasing them about, formalise them to work and pay revenue, but they should be educated on best mining practices to take cognisance of the safety of the mines and against mine collapse. Even serious mining companies can experience mine collapse.”

Adamu revealed that since the profiling, they have registered a number of cooperatives. “We have almost 300 cooperatives registered, and some of them are formalised.”

On security in the state, he noted that it was not a general issue as bandits only operated in some local governments.

Yusuf Mami, state chairman, Miners Association, Niger State Mami blamed the mines’ collapse on the high level of poverty and lack of employment in the state. He also blamed it on the operators’ non-adherence to the rules of mining sites. “Both the company and site owners share the blame,” he said.

He was of the view that the federal and state governments were not doing enough and not living up to their responsibilities to miners in the state. Stating that government and development agencies can support miners with security, technical, and financial aid.

Asked about the number of members they have, he said, “We do not have a definite 7 number, as some licence owners have not commenced operation yet or have not appeared for profiling. He, however, charged that to avoid future and further collapse, there was a need for the operators to obey and practise global standard practices, while governments ensure regular inspections and evaluation.

Meanwhile, Martins Solomon, a lawyer from Chanchaga local government, blamed the influx of illegal miners on the federal government while alleging compromise by security agencies.

“What the government is doing wrong is issuing unnecessary licences to miners without duly certifying their qualifications. Its lackadaisical attitude towards the illegal miners is questionable.

”Illegal mining is affecting our community badly; it is attracting criminals who come in and introduce their menacing attitudes to our younger folks. They introduced smoking, all forms of crime, and destroyed our farms’ products, polluting and lands.”

“Even the security operatives have turned the illegal miners into their friends while they extort money from them.”

