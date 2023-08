Abdullahi Ganduje, the former governor of Kano state has emerged national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Executive Council NEC.

Ganduje was Thursday elected to the position at the 12th NEC meeting of the APC held at the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton in Abuja, Channels TV reported.

Ajibola Bashiru, a former Senate spokesman was also elected secretary of the NEC.

Details soon…