Efficacy Construction restates commitment to providing affordable real estate services

Oluwadamilola Ajiboye, executive director at Efficacy Construction Company, a construction and real estate firm, has restated the company’s commitment to providing Nigerians with professional, timely and affordable but superior quality services amid accelerating inflation.

“While it’s impossible to deny the impact of the high rate of inflation on businesses, especially after a global pandemic had put a stop to what has been normal, we at Efficacy are well aware that quality and safety are still of utmost importance, and to us, that is non-negotiable,” Ajiboye stated during a recent press conference.

The company which for over thirteen years has grown despite economic challenges to become a formidable and enviable construction firm in the Nigeria property development and real estate sector, reassured Nigerians that its doing the best possible to ensure that quality and excellence, which are the bedrock of Efficacy, are not compromised.

This is further buttress with the fact that the company has been globally recognised with the acceptable standards required of a construction Company wherein beyond all challenges posed, the Company became ISO (International Standard for Organization) certified making its standard an international recognised standard.

“We want to reassure Nigerians that we are working assiduously to ensure that our brand reputation of quality, timely and cost-effective services coupled with integrity and excellence is preserved, and that we will do what we can, to provide the best services possible, regardless of the Country’s economic situation,” Ajiboye stated.

She further reiterated that the Company is working on devising strategies that would not only ensure that they provide the best services for Nigerians, but also that this is done cost effectively.

This is coming at the heels of the company’s newly unveiled project situate at a prime location of the Ibeju Lekki Local Government Area, Lagos: The Peak Resort and Golf Course, Lakowe.

Through its productive journey of fourteen years, Efficacy has grown to bridging the housing needs of Nigerians.