Edo govt’s pact with developers promises 454 houses in Benin, Ekpoma

A partnership agreement between Edo State Development and Property Corporation (ESDPC) and three property development companies holds promise for 454 housing units to be built in Benin City, Ekpoma and Uhunmwonde, the management of the government housing agency has said.

The agency had, on August 10, 2023 presented certificates to four real estate developers for the construction of about 700 housing units at the Emotan Garden City Phase 3 in Benin City, the state capital.

John Zedomi, ESDPC’s managing director, disclosed this at a press briefing in Benin City.

He said that the agency was partnering with Orange Estate Land Developer Nigeria Limited, an indigenous real estate developer, and Median Infrastructure Development Limited for the development of the housing units.

He said Orange Estate would be developing blocks of flats totaling 108 flats at Iguovbiobo along Benin-Auchi Road in Uhunmwonde local government area.

He added that the indigenous real estate developer would build over 300 affordable housing units along the Ekpoma/ Irrua Road in Esan West local government area while Median Infrastructure Development would develop 46 luxury apartments at Golfview Heights in the GRA, Benin City.

Zedomi, however, added that there were 147 ongoing housing units at the Emotan Garden City, that were currently at the roofing level and up for sale.

He noted that the housing projects at Iguovbiobo in Uhunmwonde local government area and along the Ekpoma/ Irrua Road in Esan West local government area would serve as an opportunity for home ownership and development of the host community.

He disclosed further that the joint venture development agreement with Median Infrastructure Development Limited for the development of 46 luxury apartments in the GRA), Benin City was coming on the heels of the successful Golf Mews project which was oversubscribed.

The ESDPC boss who explained that the project was expected to commence in September 2023 noted that the agency had been diligently working on several key projects that had the potential to transform communities and enhance the quality of life of the citizens.

Read also: Households’ cost of living surges in Tinubu’s 100 days

He also explained that the agency had over the years undergone several reforms and changes from Bendel State Development and Property Authority (BDPA), Edo State Development and Property Authority (ESDPA) , Edo State Development and Property Agency (ESDPA) and now the Edo State Development and Property Corporation (ESDPC).

Zedomi said that the changes reflected the corporation’s renewed focus on fostering economic growth and sustainable development as well as actively engaging in and promoting responsible property development across the state.

“These changes will enable us to serve the people of Edo State better, drive economic growth, and promote responsible property development”, he said.