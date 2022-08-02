Dradrock debuts in Abuja property market

Following its recent expansion into the federal capital, Dradrock Real Estate, a luxury property development in Lagos, has unveiled its first estate in Abuja.

Dradrock, known for developing luxury residences such as Millennial Bay Towers, a multi-residential twin-tower high rise in Lekki Phase 1, is set to break its record with the introduction of Bulverton Hills to the Abuja property market.

Aisha Ahmed, the Branch Manager, described Bulverton Hills during the launch as a project that follows the company’s legacy of providing novel housing solutions with the highest industry standards that satisfy every luxury need of home buyers while yielding significant returns for investors.

She said that “Bulverton Hills was born from extensive market research and the creation of opportunities for Nigerians both at home and abroad to own a property that can compete with international luxury residences”.

According to Oladipo Idowu-Agida, GMD, Dradrock Group, “when we first expanded our operations to Abuja in April, we promised to provide high-value housing solutions to all stakeholders.”

“Bulverton Hills is our first step toward delivering on that promise.” Our dedicated and passionate workforce is currently researching and planning many more exceptional projects. Our goal is to provide an unparalleled experience for those who live in the spaces we design,” the GMD said.

Bulverton Hills is a collection of fully-detached duplexes and terraces nestled in the heart of Abuja’s newest address, Guzape.

In addition, private cinemas, swimming pools, and elevators, Fiber-to-the-home (FTTH), Biometric access control, Uninterrupted power supply, central water heating, CCTV security surveillance, dedicated Wi-Fi, private study, and expansive outdoor terraces with lush green lawns are just a few of the facilities and amenities available at Bulverton Hills..