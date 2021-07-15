Audacity Skyline set to become new addition in Eko Atlantic City

Consistent with its mission to make real estate investment accessible to everyone in a way that is simple, secure and profitable, LandWey Investment Limited has signed a contract with Eko Atlantic City. This move is expected to make The Audacity Skyline, its new development, a new addition in the City which means more residential and commercial real estate opportunities that the new City offers.

The Audacity Skyline is an ambitious 28-floor, coastal shoreline and mixed-use high-rise building at the Eko Atlantic City meant for residential purposes. The signing for the five-year project at the Eko Atlantic City symbolises the beginning of what promises to be a high-yielding relationship between both organisations.

Read also: Cadbury, Ikeja Hotel, others lift NGX ASI by 0.15%

Eko Atlantic, a new city emerging from the ashes of what was Lagos Bar Beach, sits adjacent to Victoria Island. It is being developed by South Energyx Limited, a member of the Chargoury Group.

Olawale Ayilara, the Group Managing Director of Landwey, expressed profound gratification for Landwey becoming a part of the Eko Atlantic City after acquiring a piece of the ambitious City.

He stated that The Audacity Skyline would be one of Landwey’s greatest feats yet. “We are immensely glad to take this step along with Eko Atlantic City towards the infrastructural development of Lagos, and even now I am confident that this will only be one step out of many to come.

We love what the Eko Atlantic City represents and that is why there is no better place to put the mega-project than here,” Ayilara said.

He stated that the real estate sector in Lagos had experienced an unprecedented shift over the last couple of years, and with projects like The Audacity Skyline in the nearest future, the transformation had only just begun.

He explained that LandWey was a company that offered end-to-end residential and commercial real estate services with product offerings ranging from investment advisory, land sourcing to development and construction.

Other members and staff, who witnessed the signing event included the Acting Managing Director of Landwey; Adeshola Bello, and among other staff of the company.

“The Audacity Skyline project is the cornerstone of LandWey’s developments in Eko Atlantic City. It confirms the confidence that LandWey and other developers have in the city,” Pierre Edde, Sales, Marketing and Development Director at Eko Atlantic City, said.

Edde added, “we believe strongly that Eko Atlantic City will reposition Lagos and Nigeria on the regional and international map; The Audacity skyline is set to challenge the norm and everyone is enjoined to anticipate in this prestigious project by LandWey.”