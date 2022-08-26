Adron Homes outshines peers, emerges real estate company of the year

Adron Homes and Properties, a leading Pan African real estate company, emerged as real estate company of the year at an International Housing and Construction Fair held at the University of Ibadan, Oyo State.

The company’s Group Managing Director/CEO, Aare Adetola Emmanuelking, was also recognised and awarded Housing CEO of the Year at the housing fair which is now in its 4th edition.

The organisers of the fair explained that Adron Homes earned the award because of its giant strides, physical development, and architectural masterpiece, adding that the company was also recognised for its affordability and credibility strategies.

“We were also attracted by the transformational impact Adron Homes has brought to the real estate experience and economic growth in South – West, and Nigeria,” the organizers said.

The Adron Homes boss who was represented at the event by the company’s Director, General Business Strategy, Ayodeji Omoniyi, commended the organisers for recognizing Adron Homes and himself.

“The reward for hard work is more work; we at Adron Homes and Properties are fully aware of this. The award has spurred us to continue in our humble service of making incredible houses affordable to Nigerians and Africans at large,” the CEO said.

Continuing, he said, “I am highly elated that this award is being given to me in this great citadel of learning—Nigeria’s foremost premier university where I schooled and bagged my masters degree in housing development and management.

“My lecturers, the likes of Prof Tunde Agboola, Prof Olatubara, Prof Egunjobi are surely proud of me today. “We have extended our premium service to the Republic of Benin, the plan is to ensure decent, accessible, and affordable houses for all.”

This year’s Ibadan conference which had as theme, ‘Rethinking the National Housing Policy and Bridging the Gap Between Sustainability and Affordability’ used technology, finance, and climate change as factors for consideration.

The fair was established in 2018 to provide a platform for thought leaders, businesses, entrepreneurs, organizations, and industry experts who have a common mission to convene, connect and take steps toward housing economy and development in South-West Nigeria.

The fair is adjudged the biggest and most inclusive housing event in Southwest Nigeria, and widely regarded as having the highest level of participation any fair enjoys.