Obi Cubana partners Zoe New Dawn, set to unveil new smart city in Abuja

The chairman of Cubana Group, Obi Cubana, has revealed a partnership with Zoe New Dawn Nigeria Limited for the development of a mixed housing project in Abuja.

The partnership is designed to provide about ten thousand units of residential assets for low and middle-income earners, civil servants and others who are desirous of quality accommodation for residential purposes.

Ahead of the official ground breaking ceremony of the Hill City Community housing project scheduled for September 1, Obi Cubana stated that the partnership between Casa Cubana, owned by the Cubana Group, and Zoe New Dawn Nigeria Limited will offer prospective subscribers global standard residential assets that will guarantee a live, work and play benefits in a well-developed, highly urbanized district of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Obi Cubana says it is another way for him to contribute to humanity by creating employment while bridging the prevailing housing gap.

According to him, the initiative was driven by his determination to create jobs for Nigerian youths while solving the problem of affordable housing for the majority of Nigerians who are seriously negatively affected by housing shortages across the country.

He further hinted that similar projects are being planned for Enugu, Lagos and Akwa, Anambra state.

According to him, the Hill City Community housing project in Abuja is carefully located in a secure environment with proximity to the Abuja Airport and other major destinations within the Federal Capital city.

In the development of the project, architects, engineers and other consultants will be recruited through an open engagement process where everyone who is innovative, creative, competent, and passionate will be engaged in the new smart city development.

The project has full approvals with a complete tarred access road. The partnership will afford low-income earners quality housing options and will offer subscribers the advantage of the building by themselves, if they choose to, while complete and standardized infrastructure such as central sewage system, water system, inner roads, parking, security and other facilities will be provided by the facility owners.