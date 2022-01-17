Youth empowerment our major focus- Kwara governor

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State, at the weekend, reiterated that youth empowerment and women inclusion were a priority to his administration, promising to consolidate on youth-focused programmes to accelerate sustainable growth and development of the state.

The governor stated this during a visit to the Government House by the Kwara State representatives in the Nigerian Youth Parliament (NYP) 5th Assembly. He called for the collaboration of the young parliamentarians in fostering peace, growth, and development in Kwara.

In a statement signed by Mashood Abdulrafiu Agboola, the deputy chief press secretary to the governor, Abdulrazaq congratulated the young parliamentarians on their inauguration and assured that his administration would continue to prioritise the welfare of all categories of youths in the state.

“We want to strengthen the bond between the state and the Nigerian Youth Parliament so that there will be effective communication and feedback.

“You are a window to the youth who are the future. Your work is cut out for you. You need to do a lot of work, communicating to the youth as well in all spheres. Don’t focus on one group or tertiary institutions alone. Your mandate is for youth nationwide. Make sure you engage with them and strive to get feedback.

“So, this is a very strong focus for us. We will not joke about youth and gender issues. Those are very strong points and that is why you really need to engage with us. Our doors are open for you,” the governor said.